7 Best New Aldi Kitchen Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

You’ve likely heard your friends and family raving about the delicious, gourmet food they find for less at Aldi. But, did you know the grocery store is also home to so many amazing home items, including kitchenware, dishes, wood serving trays, pots and pans, and even Stanley-like mugs? We recently checked out the new arrivals section at Aldi and picked out the greatest of the great. Here are the best Aldi kitchen finds hitting shelves this week, and you should buy them before they sell out.

1 A Really Pretty Frying Pan in Various Colors

While you probably never thought about buying Aldi cookware, but many shoppers rally around its quality. This Crofton11″ Fluted Fry Pan with Pour Spout, Black, is just $14.99. If you don’t like the classic black, it also comes in purple and emerald.

2 Lots of Seasonal Vinyl Tablecloths

I love vinyl tablecloths for entertaining, because they are super cheap and instantly change the room’s vibe. Kirkton House 52″ x 70″ Vinyl Tablecloth – Plaid, $2.99, is ultra chic. It also comes in different sizes of pumpkin, leaves, or flower prints. To clean, simply wipe down with a damp cloth.

3 A Clever and Portable Charcuterie Board

This Crofton Charcuterie to Go Board – Sectioned is next-level genius. It has sections for all of your different meats, cheeses, nuts, and spreads, and it is also designed to take on the go. Priced at $19.99, it is a must-buy for holiday parties.

4 A Gourmet Pizza Peel and Wheel Set

Upgrade pizza night with the Crofton Pizza Peel & Wheel Set for just $9.99. I love the matching pizza slicer with an elegant wood handle.

5 A Set of Elegant, Embossed Bowls

I am all about simple dinnerware, and Aldi has a great design. Crofton 4 Pack Embossed Dinnerware Bowls, Off White, have a romantic but understated elegance. This set of four bowls is dishwasher and microwave-safe, just $9.99 for all.

6 Meal Prep Must-Haves

If you meal prep, don’t sleep on Aldi containers. This 30-piece set of Crofton 2 Compartment Food Storage Containers is a bargain at $4.99. They are stackable, reusable, freezer safe, dishwasher safe, and the base is also microwave safe.

7 A Stanley-Style Coffee Mug for $4.99

Why pay Stanley kind of money when you can get the perfect coffee mug for $4.99 at Aldi? Crofton16.5 oz Double Wall Stainless Steel Mug with Lid comes in a bunch of color options and is vacuum insulated and dishwasher safe. These make great gifts for teachers, FYI.