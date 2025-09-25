7 Best New Trader Joe’s Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe’s is taking the stress out of decorating your home for fall this year. Right now, patrons can pick up eggs, milk, a mini witch’s broom, and pumpkin-scented candles all in one shopping trip. And the best part is, prices start at just $1. Yeah, you read that right. However, TJ’s fall decor is only here for a limited time (and in limited supply), so act fast before another shopper beats you to checkout.

1 Fall Candle Trio

For just $10, you can pick up a mini trio of Trader Joe’s best-selling candles. The three-pack includes the scents Falling Leaves, Vanilla Woods, and Spiced Pear, all of which are made from a natural soy wax blend with lead-free cotton wicks. (Pro tip: These are going to sell out fast, so run before they’re gone for good!)

2 Mum Fleurettes

Give your patio a fall makeover with mum fleurettes, which are basically just a petite bunch of regular chrysanthemums. And don’t worry if you aren’t a green thumb. Trader Joe’s assures, “This is a very easy plant to care for with exceptionally long-lasting blooms.” An added bonus: They cost $5 per plant!

3 Autumn Felted Wool Garland

Made from 100 percent New Zealand sheep’s wool, this autumnal garland is hand-dyed, hand-felted, and hand-strung. You can include it as part of your dining room tablescape, or use it to dress up your entryway table or fireplace mantle.

4 Handcrafted Felted Wool Pumpkin

The good news is you can get both your groceries and pumpkin decor at Trader Joe’s this year. This handcrafted felted pumpkin retails for $8 and is being sold in limited quantities, so act fast.

5 Single Fall Candles

Every fall, shoppers rush to Trader Joe’s to stock up on their Vanilla Pumpkin and Honeycrisp Apple candles. They have a 20-hour burn time and cost just $4 each, which is a lot cheaper than a Bath & Body Works candle…just sayin’.

6 Cinnamon Whisk & Broom

TJ’s Cinnamon Whisk ($1) and Cinnamon Broom ($5) will make festive (and aromatic) additions to your stoop, fireplace mantel, or stairway. They’re made locally, using raw pine that’s pressed with “pure cinnamon oil.” Think of it as a touch of sweetness to your spooky Halloween decor.

7 Mini Succulent Skulls

A nod to Mexico’s Día de Los Muertos holiday, these mini succulent skulls honor the sugar skulls that are decorated with bright colors and patterns to celebrate the lives of our deceased loved ones. Trader Joe’s is selling them in six colors, retailing for $5 each.