7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Aldi’s new fall seasonal finds include sweaters, candles, and Halloween decor.

September 21, 2025
September 21, 2025
Fall is in full swing. I can’t believe that September is two-thirds over, which means that Halloween is just over a month away and it’s time to start hitting the apple orchards and pumpkin patches. Aldi is right on time with the vibe, already stocking stores with fall home decor and fashions. Here are the 7 best new Aldi seasonal finds hitting shelves right now.

1
Halloween Sweatshirts

sweatshirt Aldi
Aldi

Aldi is a secret spot for clothing, including seasonal items like Halloween sweatshirts. This $9.99 Halloween Pullover in the Black Skeleton pattern is adorable and cozy, made out a 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend with ribbed cuffs and collar. There is also a pumpkin pattern and a solid colored sweatshirt with a ghost decoration.

2
Kids Rain Boots and Umbrellas

rainboots Aldi
Aldi

It’s raining, it’s pouring, and Aldi is here for it. This fall, your kids will love splashing around in their $9.99 Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Warm Lined Rain Boots. They come in lots of pattern options, including unicorn, space ships, dinosaurs, and hearts. And of course, don’t forget the matching umbrella.

3
A Cozy Cardigan Sweater

cardigan Aldi
Aldi

Sweater season is coming. And yes, Aldi sells sweaters too. They are about to get a shipment of $16.99 Serra Long Layering Cardigans in various patterns, including this White with Spots. If it is too colorful for you, there is also a grey and white striped option.

4
A Spooky Halloween Candle Collection

candle Aldi
Aldi

I am obsessed with Aldi’s new spooky Halloween candle line with a serious Bath & Body Works vibe. For just $4.49, pick up a Huntington Home 3 Wick Candle. I recommend Haunted Pumpkin Patch, but there is also Vampire’s Veil and Witching Hour.

5
This Fun Outdoor Halloween Decoration

witch crashing Aldi
Aldi

I don’t love dropping tons of money on outdoor Halloween decorations, but my daughter insists on going all out. Aldi to the rescue. There are lots of options this year and they are all affordable. I love this $9.99 The Halloween Collection Crashing Witch, available in orange and purple. It will look great on a tree and features adjustable straps for ease of installation and versatile hanging  on a tree, porch, or wall.

6
Bulbs to Plant This Fall for Blooms in Spring

bulbs
Aldi

If you want to enjoy beautiful flowers in the spring, fall is the time to plant them. Aldi is selling $4.99 Gardenline Fall Bulbs in assorted varieties, including Blue Grape Hyacinths, Daffodils, and Tulips.

7
And, Halloween Leggings

leggings Aldi
Aldi

And, if you are in need of a new pair of leggings for a Halloween party, Aldi has lots of options for $6.99. My favorite is this pair of The Halloween Collection Ultra Plush Leggings in the Spider Web print. There is also a goth floral and fair isle print.

