Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and More Grocery Stores Opening 87 New Locations
Here's where these supermarket chains are headed.
During August, grocery prices rose to their highest levels since 2022, affecting every food group, according to Brownfield Ag News. Moreover, the USDA is predicting an overall 3 percent increase for 2025, with beef, coffee, eggs, and sugar seeing some of the steepest price hikes. However, despite these trends and tariff-related pressures, many of the country’s biggest grocery stores are expanding their footprints. From Aldi to Trader Joe’s, these are the supermarket chains opening new locations now.
RELATED: Barnes & Noble Is Opening 31 New Stores—And Making 1 Other Huge Change.
1
Aldi
In early 2025, Aldi announced plans to open 225 new U.S. grocery stores by the end of the year, adding to the 120 locations it opened in 2024 (which made it the country’s third-largest grocery store).
As Best Life reported at the time, more than half of the 225 stores will be brand-new locations, while about 100 will be “converted Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that Aldi acquired as part of a merger agreement with Southeastern Grocers in Aug. 2023.” (By 2027, Aldi plans to convert a total of 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations.)
Now, Advance Local Media has shared the list of 37 new Aldi stores opening before the end of the year:
Alabama
- Tuscaloosa: 9750 Highway 69 South
- Selma: 1952 West Dallas Avenue
- Rainbow City: 3331 Rainbow Drive
Arizona
- Casa Grande: 1829 East Florence Boulevard
- Surprise: 17038 West Waddell Road
Florida
- Orlando: 1403 South Hiawassee Road
- Deerfield Beach: 2301 W Sample Rd
- Lehigh Acres: 61 Bell Boulevard North
- Fort Lauderdale: 941 Southwest 24th Street
- Bushnell: 1122 North Main Street
- Ormond Beach: 353 West Granada Boulevard
- New Port Richey: 12124 Moon Lake Road
- North Fort Myers: 5690 Bayshore Road
- Sarasota: 4230 Bee Ridge Road
- Englewood: 4100 South McCall Road
- Leesburg: 27405 U.S. 27
- Port Saint John: 6257 U.S. 1
- Milton: 5428 Dogwood Drive
- New Port Richey: 6400 Massachusetts Avenue
- Englewood: 1951 South McCall Road
- Gainesville: 300 Southwest 16th Avenue
- Jacksonville: 6060 Fort Caroline Road
- Naples: 13725 Immokalee Road
- Palm Harbor: 1360 Tampa Road
- St. Petersburg: 3327 9th Street North
Georgia
- Cordele: 1011 East 16th Avenue
Illinois
- Chicago Ridge: 9640 Ridgeland Ave
Louisiana
- Zachary: 5005 Church Street
- Slidell: 2985 Gause Boulevard East
- Hammond: 2302 West Thomas Street
Maryland
- Prince Frederick: 429 Solomons Island Road North
- Charlotte Hall: 37548 Traveled Lane
Mississippi
- Ridgeland: 750 Highland Colony Parkway
- Gulfport: 11312 H Hwy 49
- Long Beach: 109 North Cleveland Avenue
Aldi currently operates about 2,400 U.S. stores and has plans to grow that number to 3,200 in the coming years.
RELATED: America’s #1 Favorite Grocery Store Is an “Inflation Fighter,” Shoppers Say.
2
Publix
Publix has a somewhat cult-like following in Florida (pub subs, anyone?), but in recent years, the grocery chain has expanded its footprint to other Southern states. Now, the company is sharing on its website that nine new supermarkets will open by the end of September, including several that have already opened their doors:
Florida
- Coral Gables: Riviera Plaza, 1542 S Dixie Hwy (Sept. 25)
- Fort Myers: Daniels Crossing, 6900 Daniels Pkwy (Sept. 11)
- Orlando: Metro West Village, 2435 S Hiawassee Rd (Sept. 25)
Georgia
- Braselton: 1060 Braselton Village Pkwy (Sept. 17)
Kentucky
- Louisville: 150 Flat Rock Road (Sept. 6)
- Louisville: 10005 Ballardsville Rd (Sept. 3)
North Carolina
- Charlotte: 7933 Providence Rd (Sept. 20)
South Carolina
- Greenville: The Shops at Arden Woods, 1311 Fork Shoals Rd (Sept. 17)
Tennessee
- Spring Hill: Spring Hill Towne Crossing, 1021 Jim Warren Pkwy (Sept. 13)
Currently, Publix has more than 1,400 grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
3
Trader Joe’s
When Trader Joe’s marketing vice president Tara Miller announced in January that the grocer would be opening 13 new stores this year, she shared on the Inside Trader Joe’s Podcast that the company is being selective about its new locations.
“We’d like to be in neighborhoods all around the country, but it takes time. We’re not going to rush it because rushing it would result in stores that don’t live up to our expectations or quite honestly, to our customers’ expectations,” she explained.
That said, Trader Joe’s has now expanded its roster of new stores, listing 34 “opening soon” locations across the U.S. on its website:
Arizona
- Goodyear: N Bullard Ave & McDowell Rd
California
- Costa Mesa: 2170 Harbor Blvd, Ste 100
- La Verne: 2330 Foothill Blvd
Connecticut
- Hamden: 46 Skiff St
- Shelton: 801 Bridgeport Ave
Florida
- Daytona Beach: 1511 Cornerstone Blvd
- Melbourne: 2221 Town Center Ave
Georgia
- Peach Tree City: 258 City Circle
Louisiana
- New Orleans: 2428 Napoleon Ave
Massachusetts
- Boston-West Roxbury: 1999 Centre St
- Newton: 165 Needham St
Missouri
- Columbia: 201 N Stadium Blvd
New Jersey
- Iselin-Woodbridge: 675 US-1
New York
- Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Rd
- Miller Place: 300 Rte 25A Miller Place
- Staten Island-South Shore: 6400 Amboy Rd
- Williamsville: 5017 Transit Rd
Oklahoma
- Broken Arrow: 1525 E Hillside Dr
- Oklahoma City-Northwest: 6920 Northwest Expy
Oregon
- Gresham: 2083 NE Burnside Rd
Pennsylvania
- Berwyn: 550 Lancaster Ave
- Exton: 125 West Lincoln Hwy
South Carolina
- Columbia: 275 Harbison Blvd
- Myrtle Beach: 115 SayeBrook Pkwy
Texas
- Bee Cave: 12812 Shops Pkwy
- Cypress: 9715 Towne Lake Pkwy
- Kingwood: 600 Kingwood Dr
- McKinney-West: 8101 Eldorado Pkwy
- San Antonio-Northwest: 11745 I-10 W
Utah
- Holladay: 1895 East Rodeo Walk Dr
- Riverdale: 4060 Riverdale Rd
Virginia
- Virginia Beach: 220 Constitution Drive
Washington
- Lacey: 691 Sleater Kinney Rd SE
Washington, D.C.
- Friendship Heights: 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW
Typically, stores open within six months of being listed on the page, though Trader Joe’s has not shared any official details. If you click each location, you can see whether or not it will sell beer and wine.
RELATED: Aldi and Lidl Are Majorly Disrupting the Grocery Game—How to Shop Both Like a Pro.
4
Target
It’s been a rough year for Target, with August bringing the retailer’s seventh straight month of declining foot traffic.
As Best Life explained, “Target’s troubles began following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, at which time the company put out an official statement that it would be rolling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Then, in March, Black clergy members organized a 40-day, nationwide boycott of Target.”
But despite its financial woes, Target is moving ahead with plans to open seven new stores in October, following the eight locations it opened in July and August.
According to Progressive Grocer, all but two (marked with an asterisk) of the seven new stores will offer fresh produce, meat, and dairy:
Arizona
- Queen Creek: 37854 North Gantzel Road (Oct. 12)
California
- Fresno: 205 South Clovis Avenue (Oct. 19)
Florida
- Wesley Chapel: 27920 Pink Flamingo Lane (Oct. 12) *
Nebraska
- Grand Island: 3400 West 13th Street (Oct. 12)
South Carolina
- Indian Land: 5345 Crossridge Boulevard (Oct. 12)
Texas
- Stafford: 12565 Arc Lane (Oct. 19) *
Virginia
- Sterling: 24670 Arcola Landing Drive (Oct. 12)