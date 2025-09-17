Aldi, Trader Joe’s, and More Grocery Stores Opening 87 New Locations

During August, grocery prices rose to their highest levels since 2022, affecting every food group, according to Brownfield Ag News. Moreover, the USDA is predicting an overall 3 percent increase for 2025, with beef, coffee, eggs, and sugar seeing some of the steepest price hikes. However, despite these trends and tariff-related pressures, many of the country’s biggest grocery stores are expanding their footprints. From Aldi to Trader Joe’s, these are the supermarket chains opening new locations now.

1 Aldi

In early 2025, Aldi announced plans to open 225 new U.S. grocery stores by the end of the year, adding to the 120 locations it opened in 2024 (which made it the country’s third-largest grocery store).

As Best Life reported at the time, more than half of the 225 stores will be brand-new locations, while about 100 will be “converted Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores that Aldi acquired as part of a merger agreement with Southeastern Grocers in Aug. 2023.” (By 2027, Aldi plans to convert a total of 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys locations.)

Now, Advance Local Media has shared the list of 37 new Aldi stores opening before the end of the year:

Alabama

Tuscaloosa: 9750 Highway 69 South

Selma: 1952 West Dallas Avenue

Rainbow City: 3331 Rainbow Drive

Arizona

Casa Grande: 1829 East Florence Boulevard

Surprise: 17038 West Waddell Road

Florida

Orlando: 1403 South Hiawassee Road

Deerfield Beach: 2301 W Sample Rd

Lehigh Acres: 61 Bell Boulevard North

Fort Lauderdale: 941 Southwest 24th Street

Bushnell: 1122 North Main Street

Ormond Beach: 353 West Granada Boulevard

New Port Richey: 12124 Moon Lake Road

North Fort Myers: 5690 Bayshore Road

Sarasota: 4230 Bee Ridge Road

Englewood: 4100 South McCall Road

Leesburg: 27405 U.S. 27

Port Saint John: 6257 U.S. 1

Milton: 5428 Dogwood Drive

New Port Richey: 6400 Massachusetts Avenue

Englewood: 1951 South McCall Road

Gainesville: 300 Southwest 16th Avenue

Jacksonville: 6060 Fort Caroline Road

Naples: 13725 Immokalee Road

Palm Harbor: 1360 Tampa Road

St. Petersburg: 3327 9th Street North

Georgia

Cordele: 1011 East 16th Avenue

Illinois

Chicago Ridge: 9640 Ridgeland Ave

Louisiana

Zachary: 5005 Church Street

Slidell: 2985 Gause Boulevard East

Hammond: 2302 West Thomas Street

Maryland

Prince Frederick: 429 Solomons Island Road North

Charlotte Hall: 37548 Traveled Lane

Mississippi

Ridgeland: 750 Highland Colony Parkway

Gulfport: 11312 H Hwy 49

Long Beach: 109 North Cleveland Avenue

Aldi currently operates about 2,400 U.S. stores and has plans to grow that number to 3,200 in the coming years.

2 Publix

Publix has a somewhat cult-like following in Florida (pub subs, anyone?), but in recent years, the grocery chain has expanded its footprint to other Southern states. Now, the company is sharing on its website that nine new supermarkets will open by the end of September, including several that have already opened their doors:

Florida

Coral Gables: Riviera Plaza, 1542 S Dixie Hwy (Sept. 25)

Fort Myers: Daniels Crossing, 6900 Daniels Pkwy (Sept. 11)

Orlando: Metro West Village, 2435 S Hiawassee Rd (Sept. 25)

Georgia

Braselton: 1060 Braselton Village Pkwy (Sept. 17)

Kentucky

Louisville: 150 Flat Rock Road (Sept. 6)

Louisville: 10005 Ballardsville Rd (Sept. 3)

North Carolina

Charlotte: 7933 Providence Rd (Sept. 20)

South Carolina

Greenville: The Shops at Arden Woods, 1311 Fork Shoals Rd (Sept. 17)

Tennessee

Spring Hill: Spring Hill Towne Crossing, 1021 Jim Warren Pkwy (Sept. 13)

Currently, Publix has more than 1,400 grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

3 Trader Joe’s

When Trader Joe’s marketing vice president Tara Miller announced in January that the grocer would be opening 13 new stores this year, she shared on the Inside Trader Joe’s Podcast that the company is being selective about its new locations.

“We’d like to be in neighborhoods all around the country, but it takes time. We’re not going to rush it because rushing it would result in stores that don’t live up to our expectations or quite honestly, to our customers’ expectations,” she explained.

That said, Trader Joe’s has now expanded its roster of new stores, listing 34 “opening soon” locations across the U.S. on its website:

Arizona

Goodyear: N Bullard Ave & McDowell Rd

California

Costa Mesa: 2170 Harbor Blvd, Ste 100

La Verne: 2330 Foothill Blvd

Connecticut

Hamden: 46 Skiff St

Shelton: 801 Bridgeport Ave

Florida

Daytona Beach: 1511 Cornerstone Blvd

Melbourne: 2221 Town Center Ave

Georgia

Peach Tree City: 258 City Circle

Louisiana

New Orleans: 2428 Napoleon Ave

Massachusetts

Boston-West Roxbury: 1999 Centre St

Newton: 165 Needham St

Missouri

Columbia: 201 N Stadium Blvd

New Jersey

Iselin-Woodbridge: 675 US-1

New York

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Rd

Miller Place: 300 Rte 25A Miller Place

Staten Island-South Shore: 6400 Amboy Rd

Williamsville: 5017 Transit Rd

Oklahoma

Broken Arrow: 1525 E Hillside Dr

Oklahoma City-Northwest: 6920 Northwest Expy

Oregon

Gresham: 2083 NE Burnside Rd

Pennsylvania

Berwyn: 550 Lancaster Ave

Exton: 125 West Lincoln Hwy

South Carolina

Columbia: 275 Harbison Blvd

Myrtle Beach: 115 SayeBrook Pkwy

Texas

Bee Cave: 12812 Shops Pkwy

Cypress: 9715 Towne Lake Pkwy

Kingwood: 600 Kingwood Dr

McKinney-West: 8101 Eldorado Pkwy

San Antonio-Northwest: 11745 I-10 W

Utah

Holladay: 1895 East Rodeo Walk Dr

Riverdale: 4060 Riverdale Rd

Virginia

Virginia Beach: 220 Constitution Drive

Washington

Lacey: 691 Sleater Kinney Rd SE

Washington, D.C.

Friendship Heights: 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW

Typically, stores open within six months of being listed on the page, though Trader Joe’s has not shared any official details. If you click each location, you can see whether or not it will sell beer and wine.

4 Target

It’s been a rough year for Target, with August bringing the retailer’s seventh straight month of declining foot traffic.

As Best Life explained, “Target’s troubles began following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, at which time the company put out an official statement that it would be rolling back its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. Then, in March, Black clergy members organized a 40-day, nationwide boycott of Target.”

But despite its financial woes, Target is moving ahead with plans to open seven new stores in October, following the eight locations it opened in July and August.

According to Progressive Grocer, all but two (marked with an asterisk) of the seven new stores will offer fresh produce, meat, and dairy:

Arizona

Queen Creek: 37854 North Gantzel Road (Oct. 12)

California

Fresno: 205 South Clovis Avenue (Oct. 19)

Florida

Wesley Chapel: 27920 Pink Flamingo Lane (Oct. 12) *

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3400 West 13th Street (Oct. 12)

South Carolina

Indian Land: 5345 Crossridge Boulevard (Oct. 12)

Texas

Stafford: 12565 Arc Lane (Oct. 19) *

Virginia