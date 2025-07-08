 Skip to content
The Cheapest Grocery Store in Your State—Hint: It’s Not Trader Joe’s

For New Yorkers, a basket of name-brand groceries costs 31 percent less at Walmart.

A new study commissioned by NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 supermarkets to discover the most affordable grocers by state and city. And spoiler alert: Trader Joe’s is nowhere to be found. Do we have your attention now? Find the cheapest grocery store in your state below.

What are the cheapest grocery stores across America?

To arrive at their findings, NetCredit first analyzed the prices of name-brand products (including those from Coca-Cola, Cheetos, and Ben & Jerry’s) at over 2,000 grocery stores. From there, they narrowed down the list to 136 supermarket chains “in hundreds of cities across the country and found the least expensive stores, on average, in every state and major city,” according to the report.

They also gathered data from Instacart to calculate “the average price per item at every chain in each city/state.” A comprehensive analysis crowned Target or Walmart as “The Most Affordable Supermarket” in 23 out of the 50 states.

“Rising food prices have made everyday Americans more proactive in finding the cheapest option for grocery shopping. As global events hinder the path from farm to table, many consumers have figured out their own ‘supply chain.’ Stores and suppliers are adjusting, too,” NetCredit wrote in the report.

Also featured is an interactive tool that allows users to locate the cheapest supermarket chain in their state. You can even take it a step further and search by city (145 major U.S. cities have been added to the database so far).

The most affordable supermarket in major U.S. cities is…

Elsewhere in the report, NetCredit analyzed supermarket prices in the top 20 major U.S. cities. It was a close toss-up between Target and Walmart, which combined made up half of the list.

For New Yorkers, a basket of name-brand groceries costs 31 percent less at Walmart than “the average across all major NYC grocery stores.” In San Antonio, groceries at H-E-B are nearly 12 percent cheaper than the local competition.

Here is how all the cities played out:

  • Phoenix, AZ: Smart & Final
  • San Francisco, CA: Walmart
  • Los Angeles, CA: Walmart
  • San Jose, CA: Walmart
  • San Diego, CA: Grocery Outlet
  • Denver, CO: Target
  • Jacksonville, FL: Target
  • Chicago, IL: Save A Lot
  • Indianapolis, IN: Target
  • Charlotte, NC: Food Lion
  • New York, NY: Walmart
  • Columbus, OH: Target
  • Oklahoma City, OK: Target
  • Philadelphia, PA: Walmart
  • Dallas, TX: Food City
  • Fort Worth, TX: Food City
  • San Antonio, TX: H-E-B
  • Austin, TX: Target
  • Houston, TX: Fiesta
  • Seattle, WA: Grocery Outlet

The full breakdown:

Map of the most affordable grocery store in every state
NetCredit

Findings show that these are the cheapest grocery stores across America, with results organized by retailer.

States where Grocery Outlet is considered the most affordable:

  • Washington
  • Oregon
  • Idaho
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Delaware

States where Walmart is considered the most affordable:

  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania

States where Price Chopper is considered the most affordable:

  • Kansas
  • Missouri

States where Save A Lot is considered the most affordable:

  • Illinois
  • Kentucky

States where Food City is considered the most affordable:

  • Texas

States where HyVee is considered the most affordable:

  • Iowa
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • South Dakota
  • Wisconsin

States where Smart & Final is considered the most affordable:

  • Arizona

States where Food Lion is considered the most affordable:

  • Georgia
  • North Carolina
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee

States where Tops Markets is considered the most affordable:

  • Vermont

States where Price Rite is considered the most affordable:

  • Massachusetts
  • New Hampshire
  • Rhode Island

States where Super 1 Foods is considered the most affordable:

  • Louisiana

States where Target is considered the most affordable:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Hawaii
  • Indiana
  • Maine
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • North Dakota
  • Wyoming
  • Utah
  • West Virginia
Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
