The Cheapest Grocery Store in Your State—Hint: It’s Not Trader Joe’s

A new study commissioned by NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 supermarkets to discover the most affordable grocers by state and city. And spoiler alert: Trader Joe’s is nowhere to be found. Do we have your attention now? Find the cheapest grocery store in your state below.

What are the cheapest grocery stores across America?

To arrive at their findings, NetCredit first analyzed the prices of name-brand products (including those from Coca-Cola, Cheetos, and Ben & Jerry’s) at over 2,000 grocery stores. From there, they narrowed down the list to 136 supermarket chains “in hundreds of cities across the country and found the least expensive stores, on average, in every state and major city,” according to the report.

They also gathered data from Instacart to calculate “the average price per item at every chain in each city/state.” A comprehensive analysis crowned Target or Walmart as “The Most Affordable Supermarket” in 23 out of the 50 states.

“Rising food prices have made everyday Americans more proactive in finding the cheapest option for grocery shopping. As global events hinder the path from farm to table, many consumers have figured out their own ‘supply chain.’ Stores and suppliers are adjusting, too,” NetCredit wrote in the report.

Also featured is an interactive tool that allows users to locate the cheapest supermarket chain in their state. You can even take it a step further and search by city (145 major U.S. cities have been added to the database so far).

The most affordable supermarket in major U.S. cities is…

Elsewhere in the report, NetCredit analyzed supermarket prices in the top 20 major U.S. cities. It was a close toss-up between Target and Walmart, which combined made up half of the list.

For New Yorkers, a basket of name-brand groceries costs 31 percent less at Walmart than “the average across all major NYC grocery stores.” In San Antonio, groceries at H-E-B are nearly 12 percent cheaper than the local competition.

Here is how all the cities played out:

Phoenix, AZ: Smart & Final

San Francisco, CA: Walmart

Los Angeles, CA: Walmart

San Jose, CA: Walmart

San Diego, CA: Grocery Outlet

Denver, CO: Target

Jacksonville, FL: Target

Chicago, IL: Save A Lot

Indianapolis, IN: Target

Charlotte, NC: Food Lion

New York, NY: Walmart

Columbus, OH: Target

Oklahoma City, OK: Target

Philadelphia, PA: Walmart

Dallas, TX: Food City

Fort Worth, TX: Food City

San Antonio, TX: H-E-B

Austin, TX: Target

Houston, TX: Fiesta

Seattle, WA: Grocery Outlet

The full breakdown:

Findings show that these are the cheapest grocery stores across America, with results organized by retailer.

States where Grocery Outlet is considered the most affordable:

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

Nevada

Ohio

Delaware

States where Walmart is considered the most affordable:

California

Connecticut

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

States where Price Chopper is considered the most affordable:

Kansas

Missouri

States where Save A Lot is considered the most affordable:

Illinois

Kentucky

States where Food City is considered the most affordable:

Texas

States where HyVee is considered the most affordable:

Iowa

Minnesota

Nebraska

South Dakota

Wisconsin

States where Smart & Final is considered the most affordable:

Arizona

States where Food Lion is considered the most affordable:

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

States where Tops Markets is considered the most affordable:

Vermont

States where Price Rite is considered the most affordable:

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

States where Super 1 Foods is considered the most affordable:

Louisiana

States where Target is considered the most affordable: