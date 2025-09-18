5 Best New Aldi Bedroom Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of the world’s most amazing grocery stores. Once just a destination for affordable food and gourmet groceries for less, the brand has expanded in every direction. Need new shoes? Head over to Aldi, where they sell everything from Nike dupes to faux Birkenstocks. Looking for seasonal decor? They have a great selection of candles, blankets, and throw pillows. Furnishing a new home or bedroom? They have almost everything you need, including bedding, window treatments, and organization must-haves. This week, Aldi is getting a new shipment in, including so many items for your main space. Here are 5 Aldi bedroom essentials hitting shelves this week.

1 Bedroom Sheets for Under $15

You can now get a luxurious set of bedroom sheets at Aldi for just $14.99. Kirkton House Embossed Microfiber Sheets come in king and queen sizes in white and grey colors. They are 100% polyester; each set has a flat and fitted sheet, two machine-washable pillow cases, and is Oeko-Tex certified.

2 A Quilted Mattress Pad

Another bedding must-buy? Kirkton House Signature Quilted Mattress Pad is also available in queen and king sizes. Who wants to spend top dollar on a mattress protector when you can get a great one at Aldi for $24.99? Not me. This one is super soft but features stain-release technology.

3 A 10-Tier Shoe Rack

Now is the time to organize your closet, and Aldi is here to help. This SOHL 10 Tier Shoe Rack is just $16.99 and is designed to hold at least 20 pairs of shoes. If you don’t have enough shoes for the new rack, just buy a few pairs at Aldi. Because, yes, the grocery store sells footwear too!

4 Room Darkening Window Treatments

Aldi literally sells everything, including window treatments. I was shocked to see these Kirkton House 84″ Room Darkening Window Curtains. The set includes two long drapes, which help block the light. They have grommet tops to slide through a rod easily. You can get them in beige, ivory, gray, or light gray. The best part is that the pair is just $15, which breaks it down into $7.50 a panel.

5 A Seriously Clever Bamboo Collapsible Hamper

Remember to buy a new clothes hamper. Yes, Aldi sells those, too. Currently, the store has this Bamboo Collapsible Hamper in gray and beige. The clever dirty clothes contraption features a sturdy bamboo frame and a foldable design for easy storage. It also has a removable fabric bag (so you don’t have to carry the whole thing into the laundry room) that is coated for wet clothes. It also has a divider. Get it for $14.99.