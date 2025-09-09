The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You might not know this, but Aldi sells clothes. In addition to everyday items, the grocery store with a cult following also occasionally drops Aldi Gear, and the items tend to sell out fast. Why do people love it? “I like the colors and design. For the price, I’ve found the quality to be pretty decent. I agree that they also have a retro feel that I like,” one Redditor says. Here are the 7 best Aldi clothing finds so perfect shoppers love them.

1 Aldi Sweatpants Are “Cozy and Warm”

Shoppers go wild over Aldi sweatpants. “I bought the sweatpants on the off chance they would be as comfy as the Kirkland (Costco) sweatpants. I wear them around the house, they are cozy and warm and thicker than most for $10. No complaints here,” one Redditor says. “Wearing mine right now,” adds another.

2 The Pajamas Are “So Comfortable”

Don’t sleep on Aldi pajamas if you can find them. “I love the ladies pajamas so much. They’re so comfortable,” another says. “I’ve got 4 pairs of Aldi pajamas and can confirm that they are so comfy! And as I’m typing this I’m in my thermal Aldi Jammie’s with the fall leaves on them,” a second agrees.

3 Oh Yeah, People Love the Dog and Cat Clothes

Aldi is the best place to buy coordinating outfits with your animals. “I also buy whatever that have that I can buy matching things for my dogs. Where else can I geek out as a dog mom for so cheap?” the same shopper writes.

4 The Sweatshirts Are “Comfortable” and a “Good Buy”

The sweatshirts are not to be missed. “I saw the striped sweatshirt today and bought it on impulse, I will say for under $13 it’s really cozy and comfortable material, and I think it’ll last a while. The stitching looks solid so I think it was a good buy. I’ll probably just wear it around the house though lol,” one says. “The hoodie was the only thing I actively searched for and went to several different stores for. I love hoodies and this one is soft and warm without being bulky or heavy, which fits my needs perfectly, another Redditor brags.

5 The Flip-Flops and Slides Are a Hit

If you find the flip-flops or slides, buy multiple pairs: People are seriously obsessed with them. “Don’t sleep on those flip-flops. They bad a**,” one maintains. One Redditor shared a photo of their one-time find, Aldidas slides.

6 The Backpacks Are So Beloved, They End Up On eBay

The Aldi backpacks are so coveted that they often end up on resale sites like eBay. “The small backpack I got? It was the most perfect day bag for my Mexico trip. It fit everything i needed for the day with room to spare,” a Redditor brags. You can currently buy this one on Poshmark.

7 Sneakers That Look Like Air Force Ones

And, the tennis shoes are a no-brainer. “The sneakers are way better than I’d expected for $13! Get a good insole and they’re cheap expensive shoes that look like air force ones,” a shopper says.