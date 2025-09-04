The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is celebrating fall in the most exciting way: The grocery store with a cult following is dropping so many new products this week, ranging from clothes and jewelry to cozy home items. A section on the website is devoted to the latest and greatest products arriving at stores now until September 9. Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds dropping in stores this week.

1 Football Themed Jewelry and Accessories

Aldi is scoring a major touchdown with a brand new collection of football-themed items. The store is dropping an entire accessories line, including headbands, earrings, and these adorable beaded bracelets, inspired by the fall spots. I am obsessed with these Serra Ladies Game Day Accessories – Beaded Bracelet Pack, a must-buy for any girlies.

2 Bras, Yes, Bras

Who knew you could buy undergarments at Aldi? Not me. The Serra 2 Pack Ladies Lace Bralette—Black/White is probably the most unexpected item arriving this week. The two-pack of nylon/spandex lace-trimmed bras is just $9.99, or $5 each.

3 An Elegant Gold or Silver-Topped Acorn Set

Aldi is going all in on fall decor this year. I am finding so many inexpensive, luxurious items, like this Kirkton House Set of 3 Gold Top Acorns crafted out of resin with a dark walnut-colored base and gold or silver metallic tops.

4 $10 Slip-On Tennis Shoes

Foot Locker, who? You can even buy tennis shoes at your local Aldi store. The latest drop? This pair of Serra Ladies Comfort Slip on Trainer Shoes, available in beige, black, or gray. Each pair is only $9.99.

5 A Cozy Plaid Blanket

Aldi has many cozy throw blankets from Kirkton House this fall, including this plaid 50″ x 60″ Super Soft & Cozy Throw Blanket. The polyester blanket is machine washable, and at $5 a pop, you can afford to stock up. There are other patterns to choose from, most of them in autumn colors.

6 A Le Creuset Dupe for $30

I love cooking everything from soups and stews to pot roast in my Dutch oven. I was shocked to see this gorgeous Crofton 6 Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven, a perfect dupe for Le Creuset, for just $29.99.

7 And, a Pumpkin Shaped Bowl with Lid

Infuse a little fall decor into your kitchen with this Crofton Large Pumpkin Bowl for $14.99. It comes in a few colors, but I love the OG orange. It reminds me of the new Le Creuset fall collection that just dropped, which features some of the most popular Dutch oven styles in pumpkin shapes.