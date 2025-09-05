5 Best Aldi Clothing Finds From Their New Collection

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I was years old today when I found out you can buy an entire outfit at Aldi. The grocery store with a cult following is famous for selling reasonably priced gourmet foods for less, but it’s also a secret resource for core clothing items. Things like $10 sneakers, $8 Birkenstock dupes, $13 skinny jeans in every wash imaginable, t-shirts, beanies, and bras, Aldi is basically turning into a UNIQLO store. In addition to everyday items, the brand regularly adds seasonal drops. Next week, Aldi is dropping a new fall collection of freakishly cheap clothing for men and women, and shockingly cute. Here are the 5 best new clothing finds from Aldi’s new collection.

1 Men’s and Women’s Rain Jackets for $15

Where can you find a super cute raincoat for under $15? Aldi, duh. This Rain Jacket comes in Tan, Blue, or Black for women or Black, Green, or Grey for men. The coat is 100% polyester, waterproof, breathable, windproof, and resistant. It also features zipper pockets, drawcord hoods with full body mesh lining, and is OEKO-TEX Certified. Find a better deal, I dare you.

2 Leggings for $5 a Pair

Black leggings are a basic that every woman should own multiples of. This Serra Super Soft Leggings set contains two pairs of Aldi leggings $9.99 in your choice of solid black, black printed or black/grey. I will definitely order a set.

3 This Super Chic Loungewear Set

I love matching loungewear sets in the fall and winter. Even though you are basically wearing pajamas, it’s a more polished look that semi-passes as real clothing. Aldi is selling a few options, including this Serra 2 Piece Long-sleeve loungewear Set in black for $14.99. You can get it with or without a hood and in either a wide-leg or jogger-style pant. The set is made out of 77% Viscose,19% Polyester, and 4% Spandex and is Oeko-Tex Certified.

4 And, This Super Chic Loungewear Set

You can also get the set in gray. The Serra 2 Piece Long Sleeve Loungewear Set is also $14.99 with the same options. I am going to buy it in every configuration because the price is right and it’s adorable.

5 Chelsea Rainboots for $10

Many people have been sharing about Hunter boots at Costco, which sell for around $80, significantly less than at department stores. But did you know that Aldi also sells adorable and on-trend rain boots? Serra Ladies Chelsea Rainboots come in Black or Olive, and get this: They are just $9.99 a pair.