7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Home Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

When you think of shopping for fall decor for the home, Aldi probably isn’t the first place that pops into your head. However, the grocery store, famous for selling gourmet food for less, has an exceptional selection of home goods, ranging from candles and kitchen goodies to blankets and throw pillows. I recently visited my local store and found so many great seasonal home items, all under $15. Here are the 7 best Aldi seasonal home finds hitting shelves right now.

1 This Birch LED Candle Set

Flameless candles are much safer than real candles, and they last a lot longer, too! This Kirkton House 3 Piece Flameless LED Candle Set in birch includes three flameless LED candles with built-in timers to turn them on at the same time every day and off six hours later. Each candle requires three AAA batteries, which are not included. The set is $9.99.

2 Or, Candles That Are Scented

Aldi also has great scented candles that are ready to melt, including this Kirkton House 3 Wick Candle—Pumpkin Oak, 14 oz, for just $4.49. You can also get a Warm White Amber scent or Gilded Pear & Cream.

3 A Seasonal Throw Rug

Aldi has so many great throw rugs. This Kirkton House 24″ x 36″ Handwoven Accent Rug – Woodland Black is reversible and made from a Oeko-Tex certified 100% cotton. It comes in various colors, including Woodland Green and Clay for just $7.99.

4 A Trio of Gold Dipped Acorns

I can’t believe Aldi is selling this set of expensive-looking Kirkton House Set of 3 Gold Top Acorns for $9.99. The trio is crafted out of resin with a dark walnut-colored base and gold or silver metallic tops, and they look even more beautiful in person. There are also mushrooms if that is more your thing.

5 An Amazing Textured Ceramic Vase

In addition to selling faux fall stems of flowers and foliage, Aldi also has an exceptional assortment of vases. I am obsessed with this Kirkton House textured ceramic vase for just $14.99. It looks like something from Ballard or Pottery Barn with a rustic, vintage vibe.

6 Super Cute Pumpkin Kitchen Towels

New autumn-inspired dish towels are necessary if you want to infuse some fall energy into your kitchen. This set of Crofton “Hey Pumpkin” kitchen towels is just $3.99 and way cuter than others I have seen for triple that at other stores. They are machine washable and ultra soft.

7 Plaid Throw Blankets

Aldi has many cozy throw blankets from Kirkton House this fall, which are $5! I love this plaid 50″ x 60″ Super Soft & Cozy Throw Blanket. The polyester blanket is machine washable, and at that price, you can afford to stock up.