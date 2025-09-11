 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best New Aldi Home Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week

From chic pillows to clever kitchen gadgets, these 7 Aldi home essentials are must-haves this week.

September 11, 2025
September 11, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In case you didn’t know, an entire section of the Aldi website is devoted to products that will be released over the next week. Why should you care? Many of the said products sell out shortly after hitting stores and the Aldi website. I know this because oftentimes, after I write about an item and link out to it, the item is removed because it is already sold out. If you want to get a head start on the hottest home products coming out in the next week, we have a preview for you. Here are the 7 best new Aldi home essentials coming soon.

1
Cute Seasonal Doormats

welcome pumpkin Aldi
Aldi

Aldi sells lots of adorable door mats, like this $6.99 Kirkton House Pumpkin 18 x 30 mat. It’s perfectly priced as a fun seasonal item. If you don’t liike it, there are others to choose from.

2
A White, Tufted Pumpkin Throw Pillow

pillow Aldi
Aldi

I also love this Kirkton House 18″ x 18″ Harvest Decor Pillow, which has a white tufted pumpkin pattern. It looks designer and upscale but costs just $9.99, less than similar ones I have spotted at HomeGoods and Marshalls.

3
These Wool Dryer Balls in a Glass Jar

dryer balls
Aldi

Aldi has some functional but fashion-savvy home goods, including this $12.99 Joie 6 Pack Wool Dryer Balls, which come neatly packaged in a glass jar. They reduce drying time, and people use them instead of fabric softener.

4
Peel and Stick Wall Tiles

wall tiles
Aldi

Looking to give your bathroom or kitchen a mini makeover? Thanks to Aldi, you don’t need to splurge on getting wall tiles professionally installed. For just $9.99, you can get Kirkton House Peel and Stick Wall Tiles, which come in white and black. Each pack comes with four pieces and glue to apply them.

5
Swedish Dish Cloths

dish clothes aldi
Aldi

Swedish dishcloths are all the rage, with stores like Costco and HomeGoods selling mass quantities. For $4.99, you can get a pack of Crofton Swedish Dishcloths in multiple patterns, including fruits. The clothes are made of 70% cellulose and 30% fiber and come in a pack of four. They are eco-friendly, ultra-absorbent, multipurpose, odor-resistant, machine washable, dishwasher safe, and safe for all surfaces.

6
An Adorable Racetrack Play Rug

kirkton house rug Aldi
Aldi

Aldi has so many new rugs, including the Kirkton House 3 x 5 Washable Play Rug Racetrack. This style is great for young kids, as they can use it as a play mat, and it’s only $19.99. It is also machine washable, stain-resistant, skid-resistant, and easily folds up.

7
And, a Mini Handheld Iron

iron Aldi
Aldi

I am dying over this $9.99 Ambiano Handheld Mini Iron. You can use it at home, but the little gadget is perfect for traveling. Not only is it sized right, but it also has a non-stick sole plate, continuous steam, and variable temperatures.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
