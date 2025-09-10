 Skip to content
7 Best New Aldi Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From pantry bins to glass spray bottles, these new Aldi storage finds are selling out quickly.

September 10, 2025
I have a new obsession: Aldi. Once considered just a grocery store with a cult following, it is now a one-stop shop for everything ranging from clothes and sneakers to seasonal decor, pots and pans, candles, and even organization essentials. I am on an organization kick, preparing my home for the busy fall and winter seasons. I found so many items at Aldi this week that you won’t want to miss. Here are the 7 best new Aldi storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1
These Food Storage Containers That Make Food Prep Easy

storage set Aldi
Aldi

If you meal prep or just do a lot of big-batch cooking, you can never have enough plastic containers to store leftovers in. This Crofton 10 Piece Food Storage Container set includes five containers and matching, latching lids in various sizes. They are all freezer—and microwave-safe.

2
Or, These Great Food Storage Bins

clear box Aldi
Aldi

Don’t sleep on these bins if you need plastic bins to store food and snacks in your pantry or refrigerator. Ezy Storage Clear Storage Box – 15.2″ x 11.4″ x 7.3″ – is perfect for organizing anything like pasta, fruit, or cookies.

3
Collapsible Storage Baskets in Fall Prints and Colors

collapsible storage
Aldi

If it’s time to organize shelves or closets, Kirkton House Fall Collapsible Storage Baskets are a must-buy. They are available in several prints, including this fun fall plaid, and have two handles so you can move them around.

4
And, These Clever Stacking Baskets

stacking wire Aldi
Aldi

I love metal baskets, as they tend to last forever. Kirkton House 2 Pack Stacking Wire Storage Baskets are essential organization tools. Each set comes with a larger and smaller basket that neatly stack together. Or, you can use them separately. Available in white and black.

5
A School Memory Storage Box Kit

School Memory Storage Aldi
Aldi

Starting next week you can buy this Decopapier School Memory Storage Box Kit at Aldi. The 18″ x 12″ x 11″ box includes everything needed to organize school photos and keepsakes, including sticker labels and printable additions. 2

6
A New Mini Sewing Kit

sewing kit Aldi
Aldi

I am trying to get my laundry room in good shape, but I desperately need a sewing kit. This Easy Home Mini Sewing Kit will replace my old one, that is missing so many colors. It comes with 32 sewing threads and 32 bobbin threads in almost every color imaginable.

7
And, These Colorful Glass Spray Bottles

spray bottle Aldi
Aldi

One of my next projects is tackling my cleaning supplies. I hate branded bottles and prefer buying refills for glass bottles. Joie Clear Glass Spray Bottles are honestly the best. They come in a bunch of color options, so you can color-code cleaning supplies or just keep colors consistent with your home decor. The reusable bottles feature a silicone sleeve so they won’t slip off your counter.

