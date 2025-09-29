The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

‘Tis the season to start gathering up holiday gifts! While it might seem early to start figuring out what to get everyone on your list this year, ranging from the mail delivery people and teachers to your closest friends and loved ones, trust me. As a shopping expert of decades, there is no better time than the present. Aldi has started dropping holiday gift ideas early this year, and they are likely to sell out fast, like most Aldi items. Here are the 7 best new Aldi gift finds hitting shelves this week.

1 For the Person Who Needs a Little Extra Security: Security Cameras

Give the gift of safety and a clear mind. While I would never expect Aldi to sell security equipment, the moment has arrived. The Bauhn Smart Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera is dropping this week for $24.99. Set it up via wifi with the free Cocoon Connect app, which you can use to see, hear, and speak through with HD video, motion alerts, & 2-way audio. The Camera adjusts horizontally and vertically to see more of your space. There is also 24/7 monitoring with local SD Card or cloud recording options. It also features motion detection and automatic alerts to help monitor the home, pets, and loved ones.

2 For the Person Who Only Asks for One Thing: Holiday Socks

There is always that one person on your list who asks for only one thing: Socks. Luckily, Aldi sells a great assortment for men and women. In fact, this week they will be dropping a new Adventuridge cabin-inspired collection for men and women. Think buffalo plaid, fair isle, and more. At $3.99 a pair, you can’t go wrong.

3 For the Little Builder: A Lego Set

Aldi sells a few great Lego sets, like this Lego Halloween Barn Set for $14.99. It makes a great little Halloween gift for any kid or builders ages eight and up. The barn has a festive run-down exterior and interior details, including teeth hidden behind the door, bat and lamp toys, a decorated eye, a green bottle, a black jar, and an old tree.

4 For Someone Handy: An Aldi Swiss Army Knife

Another great gift item or stocking stuffer? The Aldi version of a Swiss Army Knife. This WORKZONE Multi-tool, $4.99, is a 16-in-1 Multi-tool that includes a carrying case and folds compact for storage. There is also a socket and screwdriver version for the same price.

5 For the Person with a Green Thumb: A Portable Winter Greenhouse

Shopping for someone with a green thumb? Give them the gift of keeping plants alive all winter long. This Gardenline Winter Greenhouse, $19.99, protects plants against the weather. It is ideal for terraces, balconies, and small gardens. You can use it as a regular greenhouse the rest of the year. And a bonus? It is easy to assemble

6 For Fitness Fans: A Reformer Board Set

This week, Aldi is dropping an entire line of fitness products. This Crane Fitness Reformer Board, $39.99, makes a great gift for anyone trying to get into Pilates or a similar workout method. The multifunctional training device comes with accessories for a variety of exercises. It includes folding handles with knee pads on rails, one knee pad, two plug-in resistance bands with handles, two additional plug-in handles, a timer for time-controlled workout, and a foldable plate for space-saving storage.

7 For Anyone Who Likes to Be Cozy: A Pair of Slippers

Aldi is also dropping a bunch of cute and cozy Serra Ladies novelty slipper styles. There is this rainbow smiley face, a dog, bows, and a checkerboard with cherries. Each is just $6.99 a pair. They make great stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, or gift bag items.