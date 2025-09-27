9 Best New Aldi Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves Next Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am constantly on the Aldi website, anticipating the next drop of hot products, ranging from delicious seasonal food to clothing and home decor. Today when I checked the website, I absolutely lost it when I saw all the new clothing items that will be in stores next week. From socks and slippers to faux UGGs, leggings, and cardigans, shoppers can get fully outfitted for the season at the grocery store. Here are the 9 best Aldi clothing finds hitting shelves the week of October 1.

1 These Striped Knee High Socks

There are lots of adorable socks coming to Aldi this week, but my top pick is the Adventuridge Ladies Cabin Socks. They are pink with the preppiest stripes, knee-high, and just $3.99 a pair. There are also a few other options of shorter socks and more masculine colors and patterns geared toward men.

2 A Jogger Style Pant

Aldi has a bunch of new pant styles coming next week. First, for $9.99, the Crane Ladies Premium Athleisure Jogger. It comes in black and fits like a traditional jogger. The high-waisted paint cuffs at the ankle and features side pockets to stash your belongings.

3 And, the Cargo Version of It

There is also a cargo version if you prefer cargo-style pockets. The Crane Ladies Premium Athleisure Jogger is available in green and black and has an elastic drawstring waistband with an inner drawcord. The pockets have a hidden velcro closure.

4 Flared Yoga Pants

Flared yoga pants are so hot right now, and Aldi is here for it. Their $12.99 Crane Ladies Premium Yoga Pants come in black and brown, featuring a high waist and flared legs. Nobody will know you didn’t buy them at a designer yoga store.

5 A Cozy Wrap Sweater

It’s time to pull out all of your cozy cardigans. If you are on the market for a new one, head to Aldi. I am in disbelief that this Serra Cozy Lounge Wrap sweater is just $14.99. Choose from white, grey, or black. I suggest just getting all three, because they are so cheap.

6 And a New Style of Faux UGGs

Aldi is upping their faux-UGG game this year. The latest addition to its footwear collection is a cozy pair of $14.99 Serra Ladies Genuine Suede Slingback Clogs. Available in black and chestnut, the shoe is made of an EVA outsole, and the upper, lining, and sock are made of cow suede. They also feature a trendy webbing adjustable strap.

7 Shearling Slippers

Moving on to slippers, Aldi has so many ultra cozy options. I love the $6.99 Serra Ladies Novelty Slippers, which feature a shearling upper and lining. The come in this smile design and also a wiener dog dressed in a sweater and hat.

8 A Sweatshirt Dress

Wait, Aldi is making dresses now? This $12.99 Serra Sweatshirt Dress comes in a few colors and patterns. My favorite is the stripe. Why are sweatshirt dresses great? Basically, because they are dressed as comfortably as in sweatpants.

9 And, Squishmallow Slippers

And finally, there are lots of new Squishmallow products, including these Squishmallow Halloween Slippers for $9.99. I mean, how cute is this mummy?