7 Best Aldi Items to Grab Before the End of September

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you walked into your local Aldi this month? The grocery store is definitely living up to its hype in September, filled with so many seasonal finds at a fraction of the price of competitors. From fall wardrobe essentials to Halloween-themed candles and decor, I basically want one of everything. What should you throw in your cart before the best items sell out? Here are 7 Aldi items to grab before the end of September.

1 A Beautiful Corduroy Puffer Vest

You might not know this, but you can buy an entire outfit at Aldi, from bras and underwear to leggings and sweaters. I just noticed this super cute Serra Ladies Corduroy Puffer Vest available in beige and black in multiple sizes for just $14.99. The cropped vest will look so cute layered over a flannel or sweater this fall.

RELATED: 7 Best New Aldi Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Leather-Looking Hobo Bag

Another item shoppers are throwing in their carts this month is this Live in Style Fashion Shoulder Hobo Bag. It comes in brown and black and is basically as cute as a designer bag, but costs just $12.99. Find a better bag deal, I dare you.

3 Aldi Gear Pajamas

Whenever Aldi Gear hits the store, it sells out almost immediately. My local store just got a shipment of Ladies ALDI Gear Cozy Ribbed Set, pajamas emblazoned with Aldi logos, just $12.99 a pair.

4 Halloween Candles

Huntington Home 3-Wick Candle, the Halloween versions, including Haunted Pumpkin Patch and Witching Hour, are in the current Aldi newsletter, with a low price of $4.49 through September 30. These make great gifts and also double as decor.

5 This Amazing Shoe Rack

Also in the newsletter is this amazing tiered shoe rack. It features ten tiers and holds about 20 pairs of shoes, perfect for organizing your closet. Get it for $16.99 through September 30.

6 A Game-Changing Rolling Cart with Drawers

I am currently on an organization rampage in my house. I spotted this SOHL 10 Drawers Rolling Cart for just $29.99 and immediately bought a few. They are perfect for organizing my son’s Lego collection, my daughter’s makeup, and our art supply closet. And, you can’t go wrong with the price.

RELATED: 5 Best New Aldi Bedroom Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A Halloween Cat Neon Sign

Aldi is killing it this year with its Halloween items. The Halloween Collection Halloween Neon Sign comes in lots of options, but my favorite is the pink cat, which costs $9.99.