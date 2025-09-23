The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of those stores that sells just about everything, ranging from cult-favorite food and beverages to name-brand shoe knockoffs, bedding, and seasonal decor. Every week, the store gives us a sneak peek of what is about to arrive in stores. Many of these items sell out almost as fast as they drop, so I suggest running to your local Aldi if you see something you like. Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds shoppers can grab starting this week.

1 Aldi-Stocks Are Back

Aldi-stocks are back in stores. This Serra Genuine Suede Clogs style is available for men and women in black, burgundy, and khaki colors. It is made with a cow leather upper, textile lining, pig suede leather sock, cork- rice- latex footbed, and an EVA outsole. Get a pair for $12.99. They are sure to sell out.

2 A Mummy Wax Warmer

I love wax warmers; they feel safer in homes with pets and kids than traditional candles. This KIRKTON HOUSE Halloween Wax Warmer in a Mummy design comes with a 25 Watt halogen bulb. It is easy and safe to use with no flames or smoke. Get it for $8.99.

3 Mini Gnome Collectibles

What are sure to be the Aldi collectible items of the season, The Halloween Collection Halloween Mini Gnomes are simply amazing. Just $3.99 each, they come in a bunch of styles and colors, including bats, buffalo check, ghost, and witch.

4 Faux Leather Shoulder Bags for $12.99

Aldi shopping bags are always best-sellers, but now the grocery store makes actual handbags. The LIVE IN STYLE Fashion Shoulder Tote Bag offers some serious designer purse vibes but costs just $12.99. It comes in black and taupe and has a magnetic closure and interior pockets. There is also a hobo style in cognac and black for the same price.

5 Rain Boots and Matching Umbrellas for Kids

Aldi is currently selling the cutest rain gear for kids, including Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Warm Lined Rain Boots for $10.99 in a bunch of prints and matching umbrellas for just $4.99. I adore the unicorn print, but there are many to choose from, including planets and dinosaurs.

6 Aldi Bedding and Mattress Pads

Aldi has a bunch of great bedding finds dropping this month, including this set of KIRKTON HOUSE Embossed Microfiber Sheets for $14.99 a set. There is also a mattress pad and curtains for your bedroom.

7 A “Boo” Throw Pillow

Also from The Halloween Collection, this Boo Halloween Pillow adds a spooky touch to your bedroom or living room. It comes in black and white, each just $9.99.