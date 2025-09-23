 Skip to content
7 Best New Aldi Finds Shoppers Can Grab Starting This Week

Aldi just dropped new finds this week that shoppers are already raving about.

September 23, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Aldi is one of those stores that sells just about everything, ranging from cult-favorite food and beverages to name-brand shoe knockoffs, bedding, and seasonal decor. Every week, the store gives us a sneak peek of what is about to arrive in stores. Many of these items sell out almost as fast as they drop, so I suggest running to your local Aldi if you see something you like. Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds shoppers can grab starting this week.

1
Aldi-Stocks Are Back

aldi birks
Aldi

Aldi-stocks are back in stores. This Serra Genuine Suede Clogs style is available for men and women in black, burgundy, and khaki colors. It is made with a cow leather upper, textile lining, pig suede leather sock, cork- rice- latex footbed, and an EVA outsole. Get a pair for $12.99. They are sure to sell out.

2
A Mummy Wax Warmer

mummy wax warmer Aldi
Aldi

I love wax warmers; they feel safer in homes with pets and kids than traditional candles. This KIRKTON HOUSE Halloween Wax Warmer in a Mummy design comes with a 25 Watt halogen bulb. It is easy and safe to use with no flames or smoke. Get it for $8.99.

3
Mini Gnome Collectibles

gnomes
Aldi

What are sure to be the Aldi collectible items of the season, The Halloween Collection Halloween Mini Gnomes are simply amazing. Just $3.99 each, they come in a bunch of styles and colors, including bats, buffalo check, ghost, and witch.

4
Faux Leather Shoulder Bags for $12.99

aldi tote bag
Aldi

Aldi shopping bags are always best-sellers, but now the grocery store makes actual handbags. The LIVE IN STYLE Fashion Shoulder Tote Bag offers some serious designer purse vibes but costs just $12.99. It comes in black and taupe and has a magnetic closure and interior pockets. There is also a hobo style in cognac and black for the same price.

5
Rain Boots and Matching Umbrellas for Kids

rainboots Aldi
Aldi

Aldi is currently selling the cutest rain gear for kids, including Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Warm Lined Rain Boots for $10.99 in a bunch of prints and matching umbrellas for just $4.99. I adore the unicorn print, but there are many to choose from, including planets and dinosaurs.

6
Aldi Bedding and Mattress Pads

Aldi sheets
Aldi

Aldi has a bunch of great bedding finds dropping this month, including this set of KIRKTON HOUSE Embossed Microfiber Sheets for $14.99 a set. There is also a mattress pad and curtains for your bedroom.

7
A “Boo” Throw Pillow

boo pillow Aldi
Aldi

Also from The Halloween Collection, this Boo Halloween Pillow adds a spooky touch to your bedroom or living room. It comes in black and white, each just $9.99.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
