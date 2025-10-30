11 Best New Aldi Stocking Stuffers Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Aldi finds make perfect stocking stuffers for kids, Disney fans, and homebodies.

Have you started buying stocking stuffers yet? I always start gathering my stocking stuffers around this time of the year, whenever I see small and cute items my kids and other family members would like. If you happen to be shopping at Aldi, you should start scouring the store for items. Next week, Aldi is dropping lots of new products, including a massive Disney collection, toys, kitchen items, clothes, and more. There are even lots of little goodies for stockings. Here are the 11 best new Aldi stocking stuffers under $10 hitting shelves next week.

1 Disney Slippers

Aldi just dropped a huge Disney collection for the holidays, with everything from Advent calendars and children’s books to these adorable Disney Men’s or Ladies’ Christmas Slippers in green or red, $8.99 a pair, and a cute stocking stuffer idea. Not only do they feature a cute pattern, but they are also soft and cozy.

2 A Cute Disney Beaded Bracelet Pack

Children and Disney adults will love wearing these beautiful bracelets on their sleeves. The Disney Premium Holiday Character Accessories Beaded Bracelet Pack, Ho Ho Ho Bracelet Pack, is a steal at $6.99. I am going to get a few of these as gifts for my daughter’s friends too.

3 And, Disney Headbands

Planning a trip to Disney or gifting one to the family for Christmas? Don’t buy Mouse ears at the park. Aldi is selling them for $6.99 Disney Premium Holiday Character Accessories Green Pearl Headband, Plaid Pearl Headband, and Wreath Headband are equally amazing, and Disney girls will love them.

4 Disney Vintage Pins Are Also Great

Another amazing stocking stuffer idea for kids or Disney Adults? For $6.99, take your pick of Disney Premium Holiday Character Accessories Mickey Bicycle Vintage Pin, Mickey & Minnie Vintage Pin, or the Minnie Vintage Pin.

5 Hot Wheels Cars

Aldi has lots of little toys. For $1.99, there is a good selection of Hot Wheels Single Diecast Cars in many colors and models. These make great stocking stuffers for Hot Wheels fans.

6 Busy Books

Aldi also has a bunch of holiday-themed books for $8.99 that are perfect for a stocking stuffer. Choose from Phidal Holiday My Busy Books – Christmas Santa, Mickey Mouse Christmas, Nightmare Before Christmas, or Gabby’s Christmas. Each is filled with amazing ornaments that your kids can play with for years.

7 Or, These Sound Books

Another great book idea for $7.99 is Phoenix International Christmas Sound Books. There are several titles, including Disney Baby Christmas, Mickey & Minnie Piano, PAW Patrol Countdown to Christmas, and Sesame Street Nutcracker. The board books have six to seven sound buttons that enhance the story and offer hands-on interaction that engages young readers. Interacting with favorite characters also engages young readers.

8 Squishmallows Squish-A-Longs

My daughter is obsessed with Squishmallows and will love this set of Squishmallows Squish-A-Longs for $8.99. There are four styles to choose from, each filled with mini squish toys perfect for the stocking.

9 These Candles for $5

I love getting candles to put in stockings for the adults and teens. For $4.99, choose from a wide selection of Huntington Home 3 Wick Candles, including First Snow, Holiday Cranberry, and Winter Balsam.

10 Diney Cooking Gadgets

Shopping for a chef? These Disney-branded sets of turners are adorable for $4.99. Character Holiday Baking Gadgets come in your choice of Peanuts, Mickey, Minnie, or Pooh, and will put a smile on someone’s face.

11 And, This Pack of Disney Baking Essentials

Finally, for $4.99, you can also get this other set of Disney Character Holiday Baking Gadgets in Peanuts, Mickey, or Pooh designs. Each pack comes with two spatulas and two cookie cutters, essentials for holiday baking.