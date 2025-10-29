7 Best New Christmas Gifts for Kids Hitting Shelves Now

The hottest toys of the season are here, and these kid-approved picks are flying off shelves now.

If you have not started shopping for holiday gifts, you are late to the game. Some people start shopping as early as August, when the toy companies start releasing new products. As a longtime shopping writer and editor, I can confirm that the year’s hottest toys sell out fast and might not get restocked in time to make it under the tree. What should you be looking for this year if you are shopping for elementary school-aged kids? Here are the 7 best Christmas gifts for kids hitting shelves now.

1 Lego Sets

I always recommend Lego sets for every age group, especially elementary-aged children. There is a set for everyone, whether your recipient is into Disney princesses, Super Mario Brothers, Spider-Man, or Police Stations. Make sure whatever set you get them is appropriate for their skill level, which might not correlate with age. My son was doing Lego Architecture sets, which were recommended for ages 18 and up, when he was 8. You also can’t go wrong with a bin of bricks and a how-to book.

2 The Latest Nintendo Switch 2

The most family-friendly video game system is still Nintendo, and the Nintendo Switch 2 recently dropped. I expect it to be the season’s hottest and most in-demand video game gadget. My son has recently been testing one out for me after using the OG Switch for years. The graphics and resolution are next-level and are way less glitchy and “laggy” than the original. He is also obsessed with the new games, including Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananas. Costco has a great bundle for members for $524.99.

3 Or, MotorDayz Radio-Controlled Cars

If they are into cars, get them a MotorDayz radio-controlled car brand. There is the Heavy Metal Chevy Silverado, $49.97 at Walmart, rugged, ready for any adventure, and perfect for hauling holiday cheer across the backyard or the Duck Jeep Wrangler, $34.97, also at Walmart. At Target, get the 4×4 Forza Cadillac V-Series, $76.99, a sleek, stylish, and bigger-than-life vehicle for kids who want to cruise in luxury, or the Bigfoot Monster Truck, a super fun monster truck.

4 Bitzee Hamster Ball

The Bitzee Hamster Ball is another hot gift this year. Why buy a real hamster when you get this digital pet that reacts to your touch and movements? Kids will have fun caring for, feeding, petting, bathing, and exercising their little pet. Available at Amazon and Walmart.

5 A Bracelet Making Kit

With the Stack’d Heishi Bracelet Studio, it’s as easy as stacking, stringing, and snapping. Kids will enjoy picking up beads with the quick and easy beading pen, stringing it all together, and finishing with the impressive self-clasp feature, which clasps the bracelet right on your wrist with a satisfying snap. Each set has enough to make 15 bracelets. Available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart

6 Kinetic Sand SquishPizza

I enjoy Kinetic Sand, a much less destructive alternative to slime. This Kinetic Sand SquishPizza set includes a pizza box-style case for play and storage, two pizza squishers, three themed tools, and one pound of Kinetic Sand in four vibrant colors—red, green, yellow, and brown. Get it at Amazon, Target, and Walmart

7 Skullcandy Grom Wired Headphones

A pair of great headphones is a gift for kids and parents alike. I recommend these Skullcandy Grom Wired Headphones, on sale for $17.99. They provide a great sound experience for kids without breaking the bank.