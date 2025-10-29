11 Best Family Dollar Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We found stockings, snowman coffee mugs, and cozy blankets.

If you haven’t started shopping for Christmas decor yet, then you’re already late to the party. Retailers have been lining their shelves with cozy blankets and throw pillows, seasonal candles, twinkle lights, faux garland and wreaths, and festive cookware for weeks now. But don’t fret—Family Dollar just got in a new haul of winter holiday goodies, and prices start at just $1.50.

1 | Pre-Lit Mini Artificial Christmas Tree

Snatch this Pre-Lit Mini Artificial Christmas Tree ($7) for your work desk or kitchen counter. Its petite size is perfect for adding a festive touch to areas tight on space.

2 | Gingerbread Yard Stakes

Station these Gingerbread Yard Stakes along your walkway or in planters. They retail for $7 a piece.

3 | LED Snowflake Lights

Twinkle lights are fun and all, but have you ever seen LED Snowflake Lights? Family Dollar is selling a 20-count box for just $7, and they come in “cool white” to mimic the appearance of real snow. Plus, they’re safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

4 | Door Hanger with Bells

Avoid scratching up your front door with nails and hang your wreath on this Door Hanger with Bells ($5) instead. In addition to gold and silver, it comes in red and green. The door hanger can also be used inside the house to organize dog leashes, scarves, towels, aprons, tote bags, and more.

5 | Christmas Tree Skirt

Dress up your tree with this sparkly Christmas Tree Skirt ($7), available in both gold and silver.

6 | Christmas Character Stockings

Your winter wonderland setup isn’t complete without Christmas Character Stockings. The plaid designs are embellished with snowflakes, presents, candy canes, and iconic Christmas figures. Choose from Santa Claus, a reindeer, or a snowman, all of which cost $5 each.

7 | Christmas Character Plush Door Hangers

Not to be confused with the nosey, over-the-door hangers, these Christmas Character Plush Door Hangers go on the doorknob—and more importantly, make zero racket. The three-pack goes for $7 and includes a snowman, a gingerbread man, and a penguin plushy.

8 | Christmas Light Bulb Solar Yard Stakes

Light up your yard like a Christmas Tree with these Christmas Light Bulb Solar Yard Stakes ($1.50 each). They come in blue, green, yellow, and red.

9 | Christmas Character-Shaped Mugs

Sip on your peppermint hot cocoa in style with these adorable Christmas Character Shaped Mugs. Personally, I’m a fan of Frosty, but Mr. Gingerbread Man is just as cute, too; pricing varies by store.

10 | Bow Gift Tags

Every Christmas, without fail, I forget to pick up gift tags and end up stealing tags from my mom’s stash. (If you’re reading this, thanks, mom!) This year, I’m getting ahead of the curve and picking up Bow Gift Tags from Family Dollar. Pricing varies.

11 | ELF Fleece Blanket

Inspired by one of the most iconic Christmas movies to ever be made, this ELF Fleece Blanket will be your new cuddly buddy this winter season. The throw comes in four ELF-themed designs, retailing for $12 each.