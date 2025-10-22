11 Best Family Dollar New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Another week calls for another shopping haul. Whether you’re stocking up on the essentials or looking to freshen up your space with new bedding or decor, don’t overlook your neighborhood Family Dollar. The discount retailer has name-brand items for a fraction of the cost, as well as beauty dupes. (We may or may not have found a Touchland dupe!) Here are 11 new arrivals hitting Family Dollar this week, and prices start at just $1.25.

1 Reversible Queen-Size Quilt

This Reversible Queen-Size Quilt ($13) has a blank side and one with a geometric pattern, so you can alternate between the two depending on your aesthetic. Choose from three colors: gray, light blue, and royal blue.

“I’ve washed it a few times and it has held its color and shape. It’s lightweight and very durable,” says one shopper.

2 Wall Shelving

Whether it’s books or knick-knacks, I’ve found that one of the best ways to maximize space is by using mounted display cases, much like this three-pack of Wall Shelves ($3). They have lifted edges that mimic crown molding and prevent items from tipping/falling over.

3 Nuvel Cocoa Butter Body Oil Gel

According to one shopper, the Nuvel Cocoa Butter Body Oil Gel ($4) is “better than [using] lotion by itself” and “it shines so good.” Best of all, it “stays on all day.”

4 Support Leg Pillow

This ergonomic Support Leg Pillow ($10) aims to provide better back support, hip comfort, cushioned knees, and overall better sleep. It’s made from soft memory foam for optimal comfort.

5 L.A. Colors Eyeshadow Palette

This brand-new L.A. Colors Eyeshadow Palette ($4) comes with four lid shades, four crease shades, and two highlight shades. Half the palette focuses on neutral hues, while the other has all the makings for a shimmery, smokey eye.

6 Nonstick Pizza Pan

Pizza nights just got a whole lot less messy thanks to this Nonstick Pizza Pan for $6. It’s warp-resistant for long-lasting use.

7 Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo and Conditioner

It’s not every day that we spy a name-brand product for half the price at Family Dollar. Scoop up a bottle of shampoo and conditioner from Pantene’s Daily Moisture Renewal collection, while supplies last. They’re going for just $3 a pop.

8 Mountable Wireless Night Light Switch

Who needs a plug-in nightlight when you have this Mountable Wireless Night Light Switch ($2)? It’s a smart buy for walk-in closets and pantries, basements, and dimly lit hallways.

9 Hydrating Spray Hand Sanitizers

This Hydrating Spray Hand Sanitizer ($3) is a dupe for the Touchland power mist sanitizers, which retail for triple the price at Sephora. It comes in a fruity, vanilla, and aloe scent.

10 Faux Fiddle Leaf Plant

Real plants are nice—but sometimes, fake plants are even better. Take this Faux Fiddle Leaf Plant ($5) for example. Not only does it require zero maintenance, but it already comes in its own pot (that it won’t outgrow), and you don’t have to stress about it getting bigger, which is ideal for offices and small spaces.

11 Seasonal Candles

Retailing for $1.25 each, these seasonal candles come in Tree Farm, Gingerbread, and White Pumpkin fragrances.