5 Big Lots Beauty Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’re constantly scouring social media for the latest beauty dupes at Dollar Tree, Walmart, and Target. But now that Big Lots has started reopening its stores, we’ve added them to our list—and for good reason. This week, shoppers have found all kinds of amazing skincare and makeup finds at Big Lots, from dupes for Sol de Janeiro to Bubble Skincare, and for up to $32 cheaper.

RELATED: 5 Dollar Tree Drunk Elephant Dupes Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Dupe for Touchland Hand Sanitizers

Touchland is considered the crème de la crème of hand sanitizers. They come in flat packages that easily fit in the smallest of purses, and the scents are absolutely lovely. Not to mention, they don’t leave your hands feeling sticky like so many other products.

However, each Touchland hand sanitizer is $12—which has led almost every big-box store to dupe it. Now, Big Lots has joined the club.

According to TikToker @pyar_b, Big Lots’ hydrating fragrance mists are just $2.50 each and come in fun scents like rich pistachio, peachy lychee, and sparkling bergamot. They also have a collection of scents for men.

2 Dupe for Touchland Body Mists

Since people love Touchland’s scents so much, it’s no surprise that the brand has gotten into body mists, too. But each of these fragrances is $20.

At Big Lots, however, you can get dupes for just $1.99. The hydrating and moisturizing hand sanitizers come in tons of scents, including salted caramel and pistachio, cucumber melon, violet orchid and sandalwood, and dragonfruit and jasmine.

3 Dupes for Bubble Skincare

Bubble is one of the hottest brands in skincare right now, so much so that Dollar Tree’s Global Beauty Care recently duped the brand’s Dry Skin Bundle, which includes a gel cleanser, toner, and moisturizer. At Bubble, this set is $39, while at Dollar Tree it’s $35.25 less.

Now, shoppers are finding these same Global Beauty Care products at Big Lots. According to shopper @candiej77, the items here are just $1.19 each.

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

4 Dupe for Tree Hut Body Scrubs

Tree Hut’s body scrubs are a fan favorite, but they cost over $10 at Ulta. Last year, Dollar Tree’s Spathecary brand duped the item—and once again, they’ve now found their way to Big Lots.

However, at Big Lots, as shopping influencer @rachelxburrows notes, a two-pack of 10-ounce scrubs is just $2.99. At Dollar Tree, one six-ounce scrub is $1.25.

5 Dupes for Sol de Janeiro Lotions and Scents

Of all the name-brands on this list, Sol de Janeiro might just be the most duped. So naturally, Big Lots has gotten in the game.

As shopper @yaribellabuys shares, at Big Lots, the lotions are $4 (compared to $36 for the name brand), while the perfumes are $8 (compared to $26).

Fellow shopper @sm250213 tested the “Marbella” scented body cream and said it’s a “spot on” dupe for Sol de Janeiro.