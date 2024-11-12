Walmart's New Touchland and Sol de Janeiro Dupes Are "Identical" to the Real Things—And They're $33 Cheaper

Step aside Dollar Tree; there’s a new dupe giant in town. Walmart is beloved for its low pricing and wide inventory, but more recently, the big-box retailer has become a hot magnet for luxury dupes, from Adidas sneaker look-alikes to trendy holiday decor similar in style to Pottery Barn and Anthropologie. And now, Walmart shoppers are rushing to stock up on new Touchland and Sol de Janeiro Dupes that are going for way, way less.

New to Walmart is a line of scented disinfectant hand sprays from the brand Smart Care, which many customers are calling a dupe for the trendy Touchland sanitizers. Dollar Tree shoppers are also comparing the products to B.Pure’s disinfectant sprays, another Touchland dupe that's sold at Dollar Tree.

The hand sanitizer spray kills 99 percent of germs, and its slim container is small enough to fit in your purse, pocket, or carry-on bag. TikToker Laura-Rodriguez Nguyen was the first one to spot the dupe at her Walmart, dubbing the spray “ the next viral find .”

“Run to Walmart right now,” she teased followers in a TikTok video. “I just found the best Touchland hand sanitizer dupe. It comes in watermelon, berry, and lemon lime.”

Nguyen said she was impressed by the product’s “strong spray” power, including how much product you get for less than $3. “It’s more than Touchland hand sanitizer. It’s 1.35 fluid ounces, as opposed to B.Pure’s one [fluid] ounce.”

But as with any must-have dupe, the Smart Care hand sanitizers are “ kind of hidden ” at Walmart, Nguyen points out. In another clip, the shopping expert took followers on a hunt to find the Touchland dupe, noting, “It’s not where you [expletive] think it’s going to be.”

Nguyen browsed the store before locating the Smart Care hand sanitizers in a freestanding display case, or endcap, in the feminine care aisle. The products are organized by scent, and based on her store’s availability, watermelon is the customer favorite.

“It is $2.97. But I feel like this is such a good steal, especially wasting your gas going to Dollar Tree,” she added.

Comparatively, Touchland hand sanitizer retails for $10 online.

However, if it’s perfume you’re after, Walmart’s new Sol de Janeiro dupe “is pretty spot on ” with the luxury fragrance, said TikToker @just_christinaa_b in her review.

The hair and body mist dupe is made by the brand Inc.Redible, and comes in three fragrances. Bondi Blush has notes of pink dragon fruit and is said to be a dupe for Cheirosa 68, while Bali Bliss is a dupe for Cheirosa 62, a salted caramel scent. Hawaii Heat is vanilla-scented, similar to Cheirosa 40.

“I had my whole family sniff each and every one of them. We did a comparison side by side, and I would honestly say these are pretty spot on,” she said in her review video.

As for the Cheirosa 62 dupe, she said Walmart’s version has a stronger caramel undertone compared to Sol de Janeiro’s. Her personal favorite Sol de Janeiro scent is Cheirosa 68 and Walmart’s dupe, Bondi Blush, is “identical” to it, she added.

Her final consensus? “They are pretty much the same exact scents.” Overall, the Sol de Janeiro fragrances are “softer scents” compared to the ones by Inc.Redible—but for $5 a piece, “these are fairly close.”

At that price point, you could buy all three scented dupes for less than half the price of a single Sol de Janeiro perfume. The luxe brand sells its fragrances for $38 each.