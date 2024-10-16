Walmart Is Selling Adidas Sneaker Dupes for $80 Cheaper

We’ve all felt the stinging disappointment of finding the perfect addition to your wardrobe, only to be forced to put it back once you see the price tag. But savvy shoppers know there can still be ways to achieve your desired look without going over budget. In fact, even some of the largest retailers in the country can be a great resource for more affordably priced fashion items that look just like their more expensive counterparts. In one of the latest discoveries, shoppers are taking to social media to point out that Walmart is currently selling pairs of Adidas sneaker dupes that are at least $80 cheaper than the originals.

Even though they’ve been a part of the footwear world for decades, Adidas' Samba shoes are experiencing yet another resurgence in popularity. Typically, anyone who wants a pair of the iconic three-striped kicks would need to shell out a decent amount of cash for them, with prices starting at $100 for some of the most basic designs. But in a recent post to TikTok, user @ashleyvmakeup shows viewers that Walmart has convincing dupes in multiple colors for just $20.

@ashleyvmakeup Theyre so cute to me 🥰! Im gonna have to go back to @Walmart for more back to school shoe options!! #walmart #shoes #pink #sambas

“I nearly gasped when I saw these,” she says while picking up a pair of pink shoes that retail for $20. And they don’t just look great: She explains that she already owns a different pair of beige and green sneakers and that she “really enjoys them.”

Other shoppers are equally excited by the find. TikTok user @CoreyCJeffrey also says they caught her eye on a recent trip to her local Walmart.

“I was not even looking at the shoes—I was trying to get to the kids' section—and when I say these stopped me in my tracks,” she says, holding up a green and white pair of the dupes. “OK, Adidas Sambas! Are these not so cute?!”

@coreycjeffrey Okay Walmart?! Why am I surprised? @Walmart is elite. I forgot to mention I sized down a half size & they actually run similar to the Sambas. #walmart #walmartfinds #walmartshopping #lookalike #dupes #sambas #mom #momthings #crafts #craftymoms #fyp

The shoes—which are made by the brand No Boundaries—are also available through Walmart’s website. As of the time of writing, there were still five different color combinations in stock for shoppers to add to their digital carts.

Users also rushed to the comments sections on each video to share their appreciation for the finds.

“I have them with a black strip, I love them! So cute!” one writes in response to @CoreyCJeffrey.

“I think I like them better than the OG Sambas,” another admits.

But before you run out to pick up a pair, make sure you’re getting the right fit. In the comments, @CoreyCJeffrey says she “sized down half a size” because, similar to original Samba sneakers, “they run big.”