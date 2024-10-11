Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Shopping
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Target Is Selling "Literal Ugg Dupes" for $120 Cheaper

The retailer also has great Birkenstock dupes, shoppers say.

Ugg clog dupes at Target
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzOct 11, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ugg dupes aren't new to the fashion scene. For years now, retailers have been knocking off the popular (and pricey!) shearling boots and clogs, but often they end up being made poorly, unlike the ultra-warm, durable name-brand shoes. But according to shoppers, the clog at Target this year are "literal Ugg dupes." And they're up to $120 cheaper.

RELATED: Costco's New Hoka and Ugg Dupes Are $155 Cheaper Than the Brand-Name Shoes.

The shoes in question are the Women's Amira Genuine Suede Clog Slippers from Target's brand Auden. They're available in chestnut brown or black and are $30, compared to Ugg's $110 Tasman Slipper.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but they have literal Ugg dupes at Target," gushed shopping influencer Melissa Houser in a recent TikTok video. She urged her followers to grab the shoes before they sell out.

TikToker Ashley Semadeniposted about these shoes, too, and many commenters agreed that they're great Ugg dupes.

"I LOVE the target Tasman dupes I’m obsessed," wrote one happy shopper.

Houser also held up a pair of $30 off-white, fuzzy Ugg-lookalikes similar to the brand's $130 Tasman Maxi Curly slippers, though these come in chestnut or black, not the cream color like Target.

And if you want to outfit the whole family, Houser pointed out several Ugg kids dupes, including these $10 metallic slippers, compared to Ugg's $60 version.

@mhouser12

#target#targetfinds#targetmusthaves#targetrun#targettok#targetstyle#targetfashion#targetstore#fyp @target

Another Ugg bestseller is their $160 Classic Ultra Mini Platform bootie. Target's Wild Fable brand has a near-identical pair for just $35. The Ugg version is available in more colors, but Target's come in the comparable chestnut or black again, as well as a fun beige rhinestone option.

Elsewhere on TikTok, shoppers are showing off the Birkenstock dupes they're picking up from Target.

The Women's Betsy Clog Mule Flats from the brand Universal Thread are only $30 and come in black, chestnut, taupe, and light gray faux suede. Birkenstock's famous Boston Soft Footbed clogs come in more colors and are real suede, but they're also $160.


@aideep___

@target #foryoupageofficiall #fyp #paratii #trending #october #wefellinloveinoctober #birkenstocks #dupe #clogs #fall #fallshoes

The Target Birkenstock dupes have five stars and more than 1,500 ratings.

"Great Birk dupe. Second pair I’ve purchased," wrote one reviewer.

"Looks like a Boston clog, feels even better! No break-in period necessary," agreed someone else.

And if you're looking for a fancier shoe, TikToker @houseofchenelle spotted dupes for Alaïa's $1,290 Rhinestone Ballet Flats. The similar version at Target is only $40. She also shared that these $23 tan and black Target ballet flats look like a $1,000+ pair from Chanel.

@houseofchenelle

Get into these designer #dupes from @target #bougieonabudget #target #targetstyle #targetfinds #CapCut


The Latest

makeup brushes at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Has the Same Beauty Products as Target and Walmart

Marissa from A to Zen Life
Going Zen

10 Steps to Declutter in One Weekend

Walt Disney World Sign in Florida
Mouse House

Disney Ex-Employee Reveals Shocking Guest Behavior

The Northern Lights in the night sky above a forest

Northern Lights Will Likely Be Visible in the U.S. Tonight

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.