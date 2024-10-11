Target Is Selling "Literal Ugg Dupes" for $120 Cheaper

Ugg dupes aren't new to the fashion scene. For years now, retailers have been knocking off the popular (and pricey!) shearling boots and clogs, but often they end up being made poorly, unlike the ultra-warm, durable name-brand shoes. But according to shoppers, the clog at Target this year are "literal Ugg dupes." And they're up to $120 cheaper.

The shoes in question are the Women's Amira Genuine Suede Clog Slippers from Target's brand Auden. They're available in chestnut brown or black and are $30, compared to Ugg's $110 Tasman Slipper.

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but they have literal Ugg dupes at Target," gushed shopping influencer Melissa Houser in a recent TikTok video. She urged her followers to grab the shoes before they sell out.

TikToker Ashley Semadeniposted about these shoes, too, and many commenters agreed that they're great Ugg dupes.

"I LOVE the target Tasman dupes I’m obsessed," wrote one happy shopper.

Houser also held up a pair of $30 off-white, fuzzy Ugg-lookalikes similar to the brand's $130 Tasman Maxi Curly slippers, though these come in chestnut or black, not the cream color like Target.

And if you want to outfit the whole family, Houser pointed out several Ugg kids dupes, including these $10 metallic slippers, compared to Ugg's $60 version.

Another Ugg bestseller is their $160 Classic Ultra Mini Platform bootie. Target's Wild Fable brand has a near-identical pair for just $35. The Ugg version is available in more colors, but Target's come in the comparable chestnut or black again, as well as a fun beige rhinestone option.

Elsewhere on TikTok, shoppers are showing off the Birkenstock dupes they're picking up from Target.

The Women's Betsy Clog Mule Flats from the brand Universal Thread are only $30 and come in black, chestnut, taupe, and light gray faux suede. Birkenstock's famous Boston Soft Footbed clogs come in more colors and are real suede, but they're also $160.





The Target Birkenstock dupes have five stars and more than 1,500 ratings.

"Great Birk dupe. Second pair I’ve purchased," wrote one reviewer.

"Looks like a Boston clog, feels even better! No break-in period necessary," agreed someone else.

And if you're looking for a fancier shoe, TikToker @houseofchenelle spotted dupes for Alaïa's $1,290 Rhinestone Ballet Flats. The similar version at Target is only $40. She also shared that these $23 tan and black Target ballet flats look like a $1,000+ pair from Chanel.

@houseofchenelle Get into these designer #dupes from @target #bougieonabudget #target #targetstyle #targetfinds #CapCut



