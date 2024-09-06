Costco's New Hoka and Ugg Dupes Are $155 Cheaper Than the Brand-Name Shoes

Costco's clothing is always changing, and shoppers are constantly taking to social media to share their latest fashionable finds. But this fall, it seems the warehouse store has really come alive in the style department. First, there were Calvin Klein and Lands' End jackets, and then there were "buttery soft" dupes for Aritzia's popular athleisure. In both cases, the Costco items were significantly cheaper than standard retailers. And now, shoppers can complete their fall ensembles with dupes for Hoka running sneakers and Ugg clogs. Even better, Costco's versions are up to $155 cheaper than the name-brand shoes.

If you've ever worn a pair of Hoka sneakers—or even if you've just seen them walking down the street!—you know that their stand-out feature is their extra-thick, ultra-cushioned sole. And this is exactly what the new Comfort Walker sneakers from Costco's in-house Kirkland brand are emulating.

In a recent TikTok video, shopper Maggie Perkins said she wore the Kirkland sneakers for a week and decided they "feel as soft/cushy as Hokas do."

The Comfort Walkers are available in white or black, and they're water-repellent and stain-resistant.

But perhaps the best part is that Costco's sneakers cost just $19.97 in-store, as Michael J. Miraflorshared in an X post. He said they're comparable to Hoka's Bondi model sneaker, which costs a whopping $175. (Do note that the Kirkland sneakers are $32.99 online.)





If you're looking for something that'll keep your feet warm as the colder weather moves in, Costco also has new Ugg clog dupes.

Earlier this week, shopper @costco_empties posted a video on TikTok showing off the Kirkland unisex shearling slippers. (Don't let the name fool you; they have full traction on the soles to be worn outdoors).

They're available in tan or brown and are just $24.99 in stores (or $29.99 online). By comparison, Ugg's Tasman Slipper starts at $110.

"Honestly run; run to Costco because they are going fast," said fellow shopperKaeleigh Erin after getting her Ugg dupes.

Costco is also selling actual Ugg boots. They have the Ugg Ladies' Ultra Mini Platform Boot for $109.99 online. This is definitely pricey, but it's still cheaper than the $160 Ugg is selling the same shoe for.

Ugg's platform boots are available in chestnut, black, sand, burnt cedar (dark brown), and deep ice (blue). Costco only has the chestnut and black, but they're still going fast. At the time of writing, both colors were only available in size 10.