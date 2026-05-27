11 Sam’s Club Outdoor Furniture Finds Shoppers Say Are Total Steals

Shop Sam's Club outdoor furniture deals, from a $69.98 Adirondack chair to a Sunbrella sectional.

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Sam’s Club has been doing something interesting with its outdoor furniture category this summer. The Member’s Mark line has pushed into Sunbrella fabric and sintered stone tabletops: materials that typically signal a $3,000-plus price point at specialty outdoor retailers. They’ve also priced them in a way that makes the comparison genuinely uncomfortable for the competition. Several pieces in this week’s selection are marked down by $500, which is not a small number regardless of the original price. Yes, they may still be an investment, but shoppers are saying they’re also total steals.

1 POLYWOOD Gulf Shores Rocking Chair

POLYWOOD lumber is made from a proprietary blend of recycled plastics that won’t splinter, crack, chip, peel, or rot, and is built to withstand hot sun, snowy winters, and strong coastal winds. The POLYWOOD Gulf Shores Rocking Chair at Sam’s Club is $159.96—a meaningful saving on a chair that’s built to outlast most outdoor furniture by years.

“Great value for the price… excellent quality, easy assembly and good looking on my patio,” writes one shopper.

2 Member’s Mark Athena 7-Piece Sectional with Sintered Stone Top and Sunbrella Fabric

Sintered stone tabletops and Sunbrella fabric in a 7-piece outdoor sectional? That’s a combination that specialty outdoor retailers charge significantly more for. The Member’s Mark Athena sectional is $1,999—the premium piece of this week’s drop, and the one that makes the most sense for anyone who has been eyeing a full outdoor living room setup.

“We had our eye on this set for a long time and we are beyond thrilled that we finally bought it!” says one reviewer, leaving it five stars. “The wide arms, thick cushions, and overall comfort are fantastic… The stone‑top fire pit is gorgeous, especially with the black glass beads—it looks so high‑end and really makes the space feel special. This set is an outstanding value for the quality, comfort, and style. We couldn’t be happier and would 100% recommend it to anyone!”

3 Keter Everest Adirondack Chair with Integrated Cupholder

Keter makes outdoor furniture from high-quality resin that holds up through every season without the maintenance that wood requires—no staining, no sealing, no worrying about leaving it out in the rain. The Keter Everest Adirondack Chair has an integrated cupholder and is $69.98—the most accessible piece on this list and a genuinely strong value for a weather-resistant Adirondack.

“When I saw the price for each chair I was skeptical but when I put it together and sat down it felt solid and comfortable,” writes a shopper.

4 Member’s Mark Vista Serving Cart

An outdoor serving cart is the entertaining upgrade that makes any backyard gathering feel catered. Drinks, condiments, and plates are all mobile and accessible without constant trips back to the kitchen. The Member’s Mark Vista Serving Cart is currently $299, down $100 from its regular price.

5 Member’s Mark Atticus Oversized Outdoor Strap Cloud Chair with Sunbrella Fabric

Next, an oversized cloud chair with Sunbrella strap construction—the outdoor seating you won’t want to leave. The Member’s Mark Atticus Oversized Cloud Chair is $599—a significant purchase that delivers the outdoor lounge chair experience at a price well below what comparable Sunbrella pieces cost elsewhere.

“This was well worth the price. Looks like Crate and Barrel or PB. High end and comfortable,” one customer wrote in a review, referring to Pottery Barn.

6 Member’s Mark Brenton 7-Piece Sectional Set with Sunbrella Fabric

Five hundred dollars off a 7-piece Sunbrella sectional is a discount that’s hard to ignore. The Member’s Mark Brenton sectional is currently $1,999 with that markdown applied. Its fabric is the outdoor textile standard for UV resistance and weather durability, and getting it at this price point justifies your Sam’s Club membership fees.

“I cannot believe how affordable this set is for what all is included and how nice it is in person!” a reviewer writes. “The cushions are such a good neutral color and are very comfortable and supportive. The wicker detailing is nicely done to add to the overall design of this set. The sectional is massive and this is a great set for anyone interested in entertaining! The fire pit table is an added bonus!”

7 Member’s Mark Deep Seating Cushions with Sunbrella Fabric—Set of 2

Replacing outdoor cushions with Sunbrella fabric is the upgrade that extends the life of existing patio furniture by years—UV resistance, water repellency, and fade resistance in a material that actually holds up through seasons of sun and rain. These Member’s Mark deep seating cushions are $139.98 for the set of two.

“I was shocked to see these Sunbrella cushions priced so low but thought I’d try them. They are so thick and comfy!” says a satisfied shopper.

8 Member’s Mark Teak Porch Rocker

Teak is the wood that outdoor furniture is measured against—naturally oil-rich, resistant to rot and insects, and beautiful enough that it improves with age rather than deteriorating. The Member’s Mark teak porch rocker is $209.98, while teak rockers at specialty outdoor stores regularly run $400 and above for comparable construction.

“I was quite surprised with the quality of these rockers!” says a reviewer. “The assembly was not that difficult. Everything was supplied except the screwdriver and a rubber hammer, and the fit was exact. The chairs are comfortable and the finish means they will not be painted by us. Fine deal!”

9 Member’s Mark Brenton 7-Piece Dining Set

Yet another five hundred dollar reduction off a 7-piece outdoor dining set again brings design within reach. The Member’s Mark Brenton 7-piece dining set is currently $799—a complete outdoor dining arrangement for a family or a regular entertaining household at a significant markdown.

Plus, shoppers appear happy with their purchase: “Quality is great. It’s sturdy and easy to assemble. The chairs are comfortable and already assembled.”

10 Member’s Mark Vista 3-Piece Seating Set with Sunbrella Fabric

Over $500 off a 3-piece Sunbrella seating set is the discount that stops the scroll. The Member’s Mark Vista 3-piece seating set is currently $491—two swiveling chairs in weather-resistant material, and a matching side table to boot.

“Fantastic!! Well made, heavy duty and great nod to MCM. It went together quickly with their tool. The cushions are firm. This was just what we were looking for and more, swivel, rocking, modern update. The single large cover will cover both chairs,” said one shopper, adding that you can “purchase with confidence!”

11 Member’s Mark Vista 6-Piece Entertainment Set with Sunbrella Fabric

With seating, a table top, and ample storage, the Member’s Mark Vista 6-piece entertainment set is currently $1,499 and represents the most versatile outdoor living room setup in this week’s drop. For anyone who’s been planning a full patio refresh and waiting for the right moment, this markdown is probably it.

At least that’s what the reviewers say: “This set is awesome! I really like the storage it has, the cooler is awesome! Chairs are comfortable and the fact that it came with covers was really nice. Cushions are sunbrella which is a really good brand!”