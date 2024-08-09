Costco Shoppers Shocked to Find Hunter Rain Jackets and Nautica Bombers for $59 Cheaper

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco may be known for its bulk items, but real shoppers know the warehouse is the holy grail of affordable, cute clothing. Among the baked goods and electronics is the store's apparel section, which is always full of stylish finds, from socks and joggers to jeans and blouses. However, Costco truly goes above and beyond when it comes to its outerwear selection. With cooler weather right around the corner, shoppers are rushing to Costco to stock up on shackets, raincoats, fleece jackets, and other cozy sweatshirts just in time for fall.

Although it isn't unusual for Costco to quietly display name-brand clothing alongside its Kirkland-brand apparel, the store's current Hunter and Nautica jacket displays have social media buzzing after shoppers realized the luxury items are nearly 70 percent cheaper than retail.

RELATED: Costco Sells Super Cheap Lululemon Dupes—Are They Just as Good?ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The TikTok account CostcoBuys (@costcobuys) alerted its 652,000 followers that women's Hunter rain jackets have officially hit the Costco floor. The product in question is called the Ladies Water Resistant Cotton Smock Jacket, and it costs $49.99, a bargain price considering Hunter rain boots go for upwards of $115.

They come in three colors, including fire engine red, army green, and charcoal black, and are available in a variety of sizes. Plus, the jacket has pockets, so you can step out of the house hands-free. These rain jackets aren't normally available through Hunter, so Costco shoppers will want to act fast before they sell out.

Costco also has Nautica men's bomber jackets, which typically retail for $84. At Costco, the jacket costs just $25. It's the perfect fall-to-winter transition piece thanks to its lightweight fit and waterproof material. It features both a hood and collar, making it suitable for the office and date night.

The famous TikTok account Costco Daily Deals (@costcofinds_) spotted the bomber zip-up at their local Costco for nearly 70 percent cheaper than its original price.

If you need more fall fashion inspo', Costco also just restocked its $15 shackets.

"These sell out every year, so grab them while you can," said one TikToker. "They're fully lined even throughout the arms with this soft fuzzy lining. They even have pockets in them."

The shackets (a cozy mix of a shirt and a jacket) come in sizes XS—XXL and a myriad of autumnal colors, including green and pumpkin orange.