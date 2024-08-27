Costco’s New “Buttery Soft” Clothing Is $125 Cheaper Than Aritzia

We’d be lying if we said that we didn’t sometimes make a trip to Costcojust for the clothes. The wholesaler knocks it out of the park in about every shopping category imaginable, but its apparel section ranks supreme. From clothing basics like classic tees and socks to discounted items from name-brand labels—including Lands End, Calvin Klein, and Nautica—shoppers scour Costco’s apparel tables for stylish, affordable finds. And now, members are praising Costco for its “buttery soft” athleisure wear, which includes Artizia dupes for way cheaper. See for yourself below.

1. Tuff Athletics Fleece Pant Copyright @binnyhoops/TikTok Shoppers say the Tuff Athletics Fleece Pant is a perfect dupe for Artizia’s Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Sweatpant. The original sweats retail for $85, but Costco’s version goes for just $25. They come in three neutral colors, including green, black, and cream. “I’ve been hearing that they have Aritzia sweat suits at Costco right now…and when I saw the price—what can you even get for $20 these days?” says TikToker Binny Atwal (@binnyhoops). While Atwal concedes that Costco's options don't have the same pockets that Aritzia has on the back, both pants are made from "identical" materials.

2. Tuff Athletics Fleece Quarter Zip-Up Copyright @binnyhoops/TikTok Costco is also selling matching quarter-zip sweatshirts that go with the fleece sweatpants. Artizia's viral Cozy Fleece Boyfriend 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt is $90 online, but shoppers say they’d rather spend $25 for Tuff Athletics’ version. “I cannot justify spending $200 on an actual Aritzia sweatsuit, but I’ll definitely spend $50 on one because that’s a steal,” says Atwal, who purchased the full set from Costco.

3. Kirkland Signature Active Joggers Copyright @costcoandsamsclubmama/TikTok Don't just take our word for it—Costco also has athleisure options you won't want to take off. TikToker @costcoandsamsclubmama swears that the Kirkland Signature Active Joggers "are buttery soft and so comfortable." Available in sizes XS through XXL, the joggers feature an elastic waist, tapered bottoms, and zippered side pockets. While they're advertised as "active" pants, the joggers can also be worn as loungewear around the house. They come in three different color options and are just $19.99.

4. 32 Degrees Mini Ribbed Flare Pants Copyright @costcoandsamsclubmama/TikTok If you appreciate a wide-leg, stretchy pant, then you’re going to want a pair of these 32 Degrees Mini Ribbed Flare Pants from Costco. They’re high-waisted and come equipped with a cell phone pocket. Right now, Costco customers can snag them for just $10, @costcoandsamsclubmama says.