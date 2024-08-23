Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

No matches found
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Costco Shoppers Shocked to Find Calvin Klein and Lands' End Jackets for $44 Cheaper

The wholesaler even has raincoats for as low as $12.

beige and green trench coats hanging on a rack at Costco
Copyright @costcogems21/TikTok
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzAug 23, 2024
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the latest housing market data as she is to be sharing all the best new kitchen gadgets at Target. She has written about real estate, apartment living, home decor, and history for more than 14 years. With a degree in urban design and architecture studies, she is well-versed in finding the hidden gem stories within complex topics. Dana began her career at Village Preservation, a New York City-based preservation nonprofit, where she planned all public events and led her first walking tour about the culinary and cultural history of the East Village. She also helped create the organization’s blog Off the Grid, which is when she was truly bitten by the writing bug. For nearly eight years, Dana worked at the website 6sqft, where she specialized in content related to New York City real estate, architecture, policy, and history. As the site’s managing editor, she oversaw all editorial and social media operations and implemented strategies for search engine optimization, affiliate marketing, and branded content. Her favorite part of the job was organizing photoshoots of beautiful and quirky homes. Her writing has also been featured on Realtor.com, Parade, CityRealty, and Circa Old Houses. In her free time, Dana enjoys being a cat mom, cooking, photographing new cities, practicing yoga, and riding her beloved Peloton bike. She is an active board member of the Historic Districts Council and leads historic walking tours.
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are many reasons to love Costco: You can buy in bulk and shop less frequently, get a great deal (more often than not), and let us not forget about those fun little free samples. But another thing that sets the warehouse store apart is that you never know what new items you'll find, whether it's a seasonal baked good (we're looking at you, pumpkin pie!) or a trending piece of clothing. As for the latter category, the latest find to send shoppers running to Costco is their selection of name-brand jackets, including those from Calvin Klein and Lands' End, which are up to $44 cheaper.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Shocked to Find Hunter Rain Jackets and Nautica Bombers for $59 Cheaper.

Earlier this week, TikToker @costcogems21 spotted Calvin Klein ladies trench coats during her trip to Costco. Her store had the jackets in beige, black, and forest green (the last color seems to only be available in-store) in sizes small to XX-large.

Online, the trenches are $52.99, but in @costcogems21's L.A. store, they were $49.99.


@costcogems21

Winter clothes in my Costco! #costcogems #costco #costcofinds #costcoclothes #costcomusthaves #costcodeals #costcobuys

Fellow TikToker @costcotv found them at her Dallas-area store for $49.99, too. In the caption of her video she wrote, "Trench coats are in trend this fall, and this fabric has a good weight to it. It’s fully lined, and the hood is removable. It’s a very well-tailored coat!"

On Amazon, an identical jacket is selling for $94—$44 more than Costco!

RELATED: Costco Sells Super Cheap Lululemon Dupes—Are They Just as Good?

Another Costco jacket making the TikTok rounds is the Lands' End Ladies' 3-in-1 Systems Jacket. Shopper @costcoandsamsclubmama noticed them at her store for $34.99 (they're $36.99 online) in burgundy, black, and beige.


@costcoandsamsclubmama

Costco has Lands End 3-in-1 Ladies System Jackets! Available in store & online on three color options! @Costco Wholesale @lands ends #landsend #costcojacket #costcowinter #costcofashion #costcowomen #costcowomens #costcowomen #costcoclothes #costcoshirt #costcospring #costco2024 #costco #momsoftiktok #costcoweeklydeals #costcomusthaves #costcomom #costcomama #costcobuys #costcomamma #costcosale #costcodeals #costcodeals #costcoinstantsavings #costcofinds #momsonabudget #costco #costcospring2024 #whatsnewatcostco #costcotiktok #fyp #fypviral #costcoandsamsclubmama

The jacket's outer shell is water-resistant, and the inner quilted vest can be worn together or separately. It's also available in sizes XS to 3X.

In her own TikTok video about these jackets, @costcotv said her favorite feature is the seven pockets. "Everyone was trying them on and getting excited, as you can see!" she wrote in the caption of her video.

While Lands' End itself doesn't currently sell this exact jacket, most of the brand's coats retail for at least $100.

For an even less expensive lightweight jacket, @costcoandsamsclubmama also recently showed off Costco's in-store Kirkland brand parkas.

@costcoandsamsclubmama

Costco has Kirkland Signature Ladies Jackets for only $19.99! Available in US Costco Stores in three Color Option! A Great Jacket for the Fall & Spring! @Costco Wholesale #kirklandsignature #kirklandsignaturejacket #kirklandsignatureclothes #costcofashion #costcowomen #costcowomens #costcowomen #costcoclothes #costcoshirt #costcospring #costco2024 #costco #momsoftiktok #costcoweeklydeals #costcomusthaves #costcomom #costcomama #costcobuys #costcomamma #costcosale #costcodeals #costcodeals #costcoinstantsavings #costcofinds #momsonabudget #costco #costcospring2024 #whatsnewatcostco #costcotiktok #fyp #fypviral #costcoandsamsclubmama

The $20 parkas come in red, black, or teal blue and are water- and wind-resistant with a built-in visor on the hood.

Similarly, @costcotv spotted stylish rain jackets at Costco for just $12! Her store had them in a sage green and a periwinkle blue.

And given that it's still only August, we expect Costco's jacket selection to get even better very soon.

The Latest

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.