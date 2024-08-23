Costco Shoppers Shocked to Find Calvin Klein and Lands' End Jackets for $44 Cheaper

There are many reasons to love Costco: You can buy in bulk and shop less frequently, get a great deal (more often than not), and let us not forget about those fun little free samples. But another thing that sets the warehouse store apart is that you never know what new items you'll find, whether it's a seasonal baked good (we're looking at you, pumpkin pie!) or a trending piece of clothing. As for the latter category, the latest find to send shoppers running to Costco is their selection of name-brand jackets, including those from Calvin Klein and Lands' End, which are up to $44 cheaper.

Earlier this week, TikToker @costcogems21 spotted Calvin Klein ladies trench coats during her trip to Costco. Her store had the jackets in beige, black, and forest green (the last color seems to only be available in-store) in sizes small to XX-large.

Online, the trenches are $52.99, but in @costcogems21's L.A. store, they were $49.99.





@costcogems21 Winter clothes in my Costco!

Fellow TikToker @costcotv found them at her Dallas-area store for $49.99, too. In the caption of her video she wrote, "Trench coats are in trend this fall, and this fabric has a good weight to it. It’s fully lined, and the hood is removable. It’s a very well-tailored coat!"

On Amazon, an identical jacket is selling for $94—$44 more than Costco!

Another Costco jacket making the TikTok rounds is the Lands' End Ladies' 3-in-1 Systems Jacket. Shopper @costcoandsamsclubmama noticed them at her store for $34.99 (they're $36.99 online) in burgundy, black, and beige.





@costcoandsamsclubmama Costco has Lands End 3-in-1 Ladies System Jackets! Available in store & online on three color options!

The jacket's outer shell is water-resistant, and the inner quilted vest can be worn together or separately. It's also available in sizes XS to 3X.

In her own TikTok video about these jackets, @costcotv said her favorite feature is the seven pockets. "Everyone was trying them on and getting excited, as you can see!" she wrote in the caption of her video.

While Lands' End itself doesn't currently sell this exact jacket, most of the brand's coats retail for at least $100.

For an even less expensive lightweight jacket, @costcoandsamsclubmama also recently showed off Costco's in-store Kirkland brand parkas.

@costcoandsamsclubmama Costco has Kirkland Signature Ladies Jackets for only $19.99! Available in US Costco Stores in three Color Option! A Great Jacket for the Fall & Spring!

The $20 parkas come in red, black, or teal blue and are water- and wind-resistant with a built-in visor on the hood.

Similarly, @costcotv spotted stylish rain jackets at Costco for just $12! Her store had them in a sage green and a periwinkle blue.

And given that it's still only August, we expect Costco's jacket selection to get even better very soon.