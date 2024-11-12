Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 10 $1.25 Dupes for Neutrogena, Pantene, and More

At this point, Dollar Tree might as well be called Dupe Tree. Each week, devoted shoppers hit the beauty and self-care aisles on the hunt for makeup, skincare, and hair products that are knockoffs of high-end items. And, of course, at $1.25, you know these dupes are always way cheaper than their counterparts. Keep reading for this week's new finds that are dupes for Neutrogena, Pantene, Poo-Pourri, and more.

1 | Dupe for Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask Copyright @foodiesteph510 / TikTok Neutrogena is one of the most well-respected drugstore skincare brands, whether you need to tame acne or moisturize your face. They even have a hydrating sleeping mask for your lips, so you can wake up with a soft, moist pout. At Target, the lip mask is nearly $11, but shopper Gina Cicero (@gina__cicero) found an amazing dupe at Dollar Tree for just $1.25 (she's based in Canada, but shoppers in the U.S. have found the item, too). Like the brand name, Dollar Tree's B.Pure hydrating lip mask contains hyaluronic acid. "It is so good," Cicero said.

2 | Dupes for TRESemmé Volume Spray and Texture Spray Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok TRESemmé's popular volume hair spray and texture hair spray will set you back $7 each at Target. These five-in-one lightweight mists are formulated for fine and flat hair, respectively—the same as the $1.25 versions from Dollar Tree's B.Pure brand, as shopping pro Taylor Nelson (@taylornelsonofficial) recently shared.

3. Dupe for Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok "You guys, they're going crazy with the hair stuff," Nelson said when she stumbled upon these shampoos and conditioners from Dollar Tree's brand Parabella. "This is comparable to Pantene." A 28-ounce bottle of the Parabella daily moisturizing shampoo is just $3 at Dollar Tree, whereas the same size bottle is $8 at Walmart. RELATED: Dollar Tree Has 6 New Beauty Items for $1.25—Here's What a Makeup Expert Really Thinks About Them.

4. Dupe for Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm Copyright @sandradeebeauty01 / TikTok On Amazon, the Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm is $12. The product uses aloe, safflower oil, and vitamin E oil to smooth nails and cuticles. Shopper Sandra Dee Gonzalesrecently pointed out a $1.25 dupe at Dollar Tree from the brand B.Pure. Similar to the Sally Hansen option, it's infused with shea butter, jojoba oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E. "That cuticle balm is the truth!" someone commented on Gonzales' video.

5. Dupe for Dove Dry Shampoo Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok Nelson also spotted some dry shampoo dupes at Dollar Tree, including two from B.Pure. She says they're stand-ins for Dove's dry shampoos, which are $7 at Target. However, the Dollar Tree versions are $3.

6. Dupe for Not Your Mother's Dry Shampoo Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok Additionally, Nelson called out a Dollar Tree dupe for Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Texturizing Dry Shampoo. The B.Pure products are $3 each, compared to $6.50 for the name-brand at Walmart.

7. Dupe for Native Aluminum-Free Deodorant Copyright @taylornelsonofficial / TikTok By now, you probably know that Dollar Tree sells dupes for Native body wash. But they've expanded their collection to include knockoffs of the Native aluminum-free deodorant too. Nelson saw a cucumber mint-scented dupe at Dollar Tree for $3, which is a pretty good deal, seeing as the name-brand in the same scent is $13 at Target. RELATED: Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Target and Walmart.

8. Dupe for Dude Wipes Copyright @emily_hua / TikTok They might be called Dude Wipes, but they're a nice product for all genders. "We swear it's just like a breath mint for your butt," reads the product description on Amazon, where one pack of 48 wipes is $8. "These super chill wipes are made with 99% water and plant-based ingredients like eucalyptus, mint, and tea tree oils." Sound nice? You can get nearly the same thing at Amazon for $1.25, as shopper Emily Hua (@emily_hua) recently pointed out. However, whether you buy the name brand or the dupe, keep in mind that most plumbers will advise you never to flush wipes, even if the packaging says they're "flushable."

9. Dupe for Poo-Pourri Spray Copyright @christinegieder / TikTok We all go number two, but that doesn't mean we want to announce it to the world when nature calls. That's why so many of us love Poo-Pourri, a toilet spray that helps disguise any unpleasant odors. You'll pay $10 for one of these sprays at Walmart, but Dollar Tree has a convincing dupe in a lavender-bergamot scent. However, TikToker Christine Gieder (@christinegieder) shared that you'll find this product in Dollar Tree's baby aisle and that it's marketed as diaper pail spray.