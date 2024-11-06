Dollar Tree Is Selling Sephora Makeup and Skincare Dupes for $59 Cheaper

If you've perused social media this week, you likely saw influencers and celebrities touting their shopping hauls from the Sephora sale. And while the retail event is a great time to stock up on your pricey name-brand favorites, you can save even more by opting instead for one of these Dollar Tree dupes. Across TikTok, devoted dollar store customers have called out new makeup and skincare products that they say are comparable to those sold at Sephora.

1. Dupe for Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok Pumpkin does more than lend an autumnal scent to this popular face mask from Peter Thomas Roth, which retails for $60 at Sephora. Its enzymes help to exfoliate the skin, while alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) provides a chemical peel effect, and aluminum oxide crystals polish the skin. When shopping influencer @alexx_schmutz heard about Dollar Tree's $1.25 dupe from the brand Global Beauty Care, she looked all over for it. "I really like it! i'll definitely be picking up some more," she wrote in the comments of her TikTok video. "The Thomas Roth dupe is amazing and smells so good," said another shopper in response.

2. Dupe for Milk's Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain Copyright @marissainthemidwest / TikTok Milk Makeup's Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain has somewhat of a cult following. The little product packs a big punch, functioning as both a lip gloss and a blush "with a hydrating, bouncy jelly texture that glides on for a sheer, buildable burst of color that lasts all day," according to Sephora's product description. These tiny tubes cost $25, but shopper @marissainthemidwest recently shared that she found a great dupe at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. In a video on TikTok in which she reviewed the Lip Jelly Tint from Ioni Cosmetics, she said it's "so cooling" and "feels sensational." She tested a dark purple shade, which came out more pink on her cheeks. "This lip jelly tint is perfect if you're going for, like, the no-makeup look because obviously, you can keep reapplying and reapplying to get more color," she shared. She also loved how it looked when used as a lip stain and noted that, after a minute, barely any came off when she rubbed her lip with her finger. RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

3. Dupe for Touchland Hand Sanitizers Copyright @dollartreefindsandmore / TikTok Touchland is the Chanel of hand sanitizers. (Okay, maybe that's a stretch, but you get the picture.) The brand's compact products come in scents like Lily of the Valley and Coco Beach, and unlike most hand sanitizers, they do not have alcohol undertones. But $10 a pop is pretty steep for these little items. And at Sephora, some scents are $16! That's why shoppers have been going nuts for Dollar Tree's Touchland dupes over the past year. The store has even started introducing seasonal scents, like Caramel Apple and Salted Caramel for fall. And now, the winter collection has arrived. Shopper @dollartreefindsandmore recently spotted B.Pure's hydrating hand sanitizers in Vanilla Sugar Cookie and Frosted Coconut—and, of course, they're only $1.25. Get these while you can, though, because in the past, Dollar Tree's hand sanitizers have flown off the shelves.