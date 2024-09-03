Shopping Pro Shares 7 Ulta Makeup Dupes for $192 Cheaper

Spending what feels like all of your money on makeup? You are not alone.

Despite recent economic anxieties, beauty sales are booming, as measured by both the volume of products sold and dollars spent. In fact, according to recent market research released by Numerator, the makeup and skincare industries are among the fastest-growing consumer sectors, having increased by 15.8 percent year-over-year as of December 31, 2023. For many people, that translates into significant spending when it comes to paying their credit card bills.

The good news? There are also significant ways to save if you know what to look for in the beauty aisle. Cortney Dryden, a shopping pro and content creator who shares affordable beauty tips on social media, recently took to TikTok to share her “ultimate makeup dupe guide to shopping at Ulta.” When you calculate the difference in cost between her suggested dupes and originals, you can save a total of $192 dollars on seven high-end products. Even better, you don’t have to compromise on the quality of your cosmetics, according to Dryden: On top of saving you tons of cash, these dupes are often “better than the original," she says.

Wondering which money-saving beauty products to look out for at Ulta? Read on to find out which seven makeup dupes the shopping pro recommends.

1. Essence Flower Blossom Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok Buxom’s Full-On Plumping Lip Cream will run you $25 at Ulta, but Dryden says that her favorite dupe delivers the same effect for a fraction of the price. “Buxom White Russian lip gloss is milky nude perfection, but Essence’s Flower Blossom is identical for $3.99 and even has the plumping effect,” she says.

2. Elf Lip Liner Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok Make Up For Ever lip liners typically cost $24 each, but Dryden suggests skipping the markups in favor of Elf’s more cost-effective offerings. “Elf’s two dollar lip liners are amazing. If you love Make Up For Ever’s Wherever Walnut, get Baddest Beige, and if you’re more of a Pillow Talk girl, get Pinky Swear,” she recommends.

3. Essence Lip Oil Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok Clarins Lip Comfort Oil costs $30 at Ulta, but Dryden says you can get comparable results from Essence’s Hydra Kiss Lip Oil for just $4.99. “I used to spring for the Clarins lip oil until trying Essence’s Pitaya and Pink Champagne. [They] look and feel the same on the lips,” she says.

4. Essence Lash Without Limits Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok If the thought of spending $30 on a small tube of mascara sends you running from the checkout aisle, Dryden says you should skip expensive brands like Benefit’s Bad Gal Bang. “There’s literally no reason to buy expensive mascara. If you like Benefit Bad Gal Bang, try Essence Lash Without Limits—just look at the applicators side by side,” she says in the video, revealing near-identical mascara wands. She also offers a few inexpensive alternatives that she says she loves to keep in her own rotation. “If you’re a roller lash fan, try Elf’s Lash ‘N Roll—such a good six dollar mascara. And, if you use [Too Faced] Better Than Sex, I swear, L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise is superior,” she notes. RELATED: 10 High-End Beauty dupes at Walmart.

5. Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok A 3.3 oz bottle of Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray will cost you $38 at Ulta (the 6 oz bottle will run you upwards of $50), but Dryden points out that there’s no need to spend so much. In fact, she spends just $10.99 to $19 for comparably sized bottles of her favorite dupe. “Everyone has duped Charlotte Tilbury, but my favorite is Milani’s Make It Last Setting Spray—it makes your makeup budge-proof, just like the Airbrush Flawless,” she says.

6. Essence Baby Got Glow Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok Another of Dryden’s favorite Charlotte Tilbury dupes—a highlight cream that costs $5.99 instead of $42—saves you $36 dollars. “Essence’s Baby Got Glow in shade Sassy In Silk is so similar to the Beauty Light one in Spotlight—I can’t believe people are still paying $42 for it,” she says. “ If you like more of a blinding highlight like Benefit’s, Revolution’s Diamond Glow has that exact same gorgeous golden pearl,” the beauty expert recommends.

7. Colourpop 11:11 Eyeshadow Palette Copyright @cortneydryden / TikTok Looking for the perfect eye palette? Dryden says you can ramp up the drama without ramping up your credit card bill. “Everyone went crazy for Makeup By Mario’s Ethereal Eyes palette when Colourpop’s 11:11 is the exact same color story, and I actually prefer the formula,” she says. While the original costs $50, the dupe will set you back just $18.



