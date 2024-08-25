10 High-End Beauty Dupes at Walmart: "Insanely Flawless," Shopper Shares

Just like finding the perfect clothes to wear, getting the perfect makeup look is absolutely possible without overspending. In fact, stores like Walmart can be one of the best resources for savvy customers on a budget. Now, shoppers are pointing out some of the best well-priced options available on the shelf that might just become your latest obsession. Read on for the high-end beauty dupes you can find at Walmart that some are calling “insanely flawless.”

RELATED: 5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are Up to $20 Cheaper Than Walmart and Amazon.

1. Wet n Wild Photo Focus Loose Setting Powder Copyright @Rocio.Roses / TikTok Trying to come up with a style routine that fits within your budget can be a difficult process. But in a recent video, TikToker Rocio Soria (@Rocio.Roses) shows just how much you can save by swapping in products from Walmart that perform just as well but cost significantly less. “My makeup look today is literally all drugstore,” she tells viewers. “You do not have to break the bank to look good.” The very first item she pulls out is one that is part of an everyday routine. “The Wet n Wild Photo Focus Loose Setting Powder in banana is an exact dupe to the Laura Mercier Translucent Powder in honey,” she says. By comparison, the expensive version of the product sells for $47, while the dupe goes for about $6 at Walmart.

2. L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Last Waterproof Pencil Eyeliner Copyright @rocio.roses / TikTok Overspending on makeup essentials can be the fastest way to blow through your budget. That’s why instead of spending $25 on a name-brand eyeliner from the likes of Clinique or Lancome, you might want to consider what Soria calls” “the blackest eye pencil on the affordable market” that surpasses expectations. “You’ve gotta look for this L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Last line,” she says while holding up the eye pencil. “This is creamy, [and] it’s waterproof." She adds that the product is available for 24-hour and 36-hour protection. “You will have the hardest time taking these off,” she admits. “But if that’s what you want—if you’re working a night shift—this is your guy.” It's about $9 at Walmart.

3. e.l.f. Whoa Glow SPF+ Makeup Primer Copyright @Rocio.Roses / TikTok It’s no secret that using SPF is the foundation of any well-thought-out makeup routine. But just because it’s essential doesn’t mean you need to overspend. “The e.l.f. Whoa Glow SPF+ Makeup Primer is an exact dupe to this one right here [pointing to a picture of Glow Screen] from Supergoop,” Soria explains. This means that instead of buying the higher-priced Supergoop at $38, you can get the same look from Walmart for as little as $14. RELATED: Beauty Expert Shares 4 Affordable "No-Makeup" Makeup Items From Walmart.

4. Heritage Store Rosewater Copyright @rocio.roses / TikTok Heritage Store Rosewater is another example of an everyday product that works out to be a better value. “Don’t spend $26 on Fresh Rose Hydration Mist when you can get this!” Soria says in her video. “I’ve probably been through five bottles of this,” she shares. “I use it before makeup, after makeup. It’s less than $10 and you get like, what, eight fluid ounces?!” She admits that while she does “love” the Fresh version, “it’s $26 for 3.3 fluid ounces.”

5. e.l.f. Liquid Poreless Putty Primer Copyright @Rocio.Roses / TikTok Need a new primer that gets the job done without costing too much? Soria suggests the e.l.f. Liquid Poreless Putty Primer. “It’s a dupe for Tatcha Silk Canvas,” she explains, retailing for less than half the price at $10 at Walmart compared to $24.

6. RoC Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Cream Copyright @rocio.roses / TikTok While it might not be surprising that there are basic products available for less, it can be harder to find similarly effective versions of expensive serums and creams. Fortunately, Soria says there’s an option if you're “in your 30s and you want a moisturizer that firms, gets rid of fine lines, and is ultra rich, but you don’t want to pay” close to $100: RoC Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Cream. “When I went to Coachella, this was the only nighttime moisturizer I took, and it saved my life,” she explains in her video. She says that the RoC version does everything the comparable Perricone MD High Potency Retinol Recovery Overnight Moisturizer—except it costs $27 versus $99.

7. Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Copyright @Rocio.Roses / TikTok Anyone who puts enough time into their makeup will want to ensure they’re hard work doesn’t get smudged, brushed off, or otherwise ruined. That’s where setting spray can come in handy. “I put the Milani Make It Last Setting Spray up against the Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray,” Soria explains, referencing a previous video. She then shows a clip of the product in action, comparing the $10 Milani with the $38 “iconic” name brand. After 15 minutes, the setting sprays appear to provide identical levels of protection against smudges. RELATED: Shopper Shares 13 Target Beauty Dupes "You Probably Didn't Know About."

8. L’Oreal Infallible Concealer Copyright @Rocio.Roses / TikTok Shopping for name-brand concealer shouldn’t be a painful process. Fortunately, Soria says there’s a decent find on the shelf at Walmart. “If you’re a Tarte stan, I totally get it. But if you just want to save some money, the L’Oreal Infallible Concealer is an exact dupe to that Tarte Shape Tape,” she suggests. So, just how much less will you pay? In this case, the more affordable dupe costs as little as $11 online, compared to $32 for the Tarte version.

9. e.l.f. Lip Balm Copyright @rocio.roses / TikTok Unlike other parts of your routine, keeping your kisser looking good is something that requires some maintenance throughout the day. That’s why Soria says you shouldn’t be spending $19 on a tube of lip balm when you can spend $4 on an effective dupe available at Walmart. “If you love Laneige lip balm, you’re going to love these,” she says while holding up tubes of e.l.f. lip balm. “You can get three for $12, are you kidding me?!” “The yellow one—Vanilla Frosting—is my absolute favorite!” she adds.

10. Nyx Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Shade Fair Copyright @Rocio.Roses / TikTok Don’t settle for that overpriced product in your cart! You can sometimes pay close to a fifth of the price for a comparable product if you know where to look. “$48 for a pressed powder is absolutely insane!” Soria says in her video. She explains that the Nyx line has “more shades, and I think they work even better than the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish.” Specifically, she says she uses Nyx Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Shade Fair underneath her eyes, which costs just $10. ”They look insanely flawless!” she gushes.



