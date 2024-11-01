You “Will Not Believe” These 6 New Dollar Tree Beauty Products Are Just $1.25, Makeup Pro Says

Dollar Tree just got in a new fleet of seasonal beauty products, ranging from metallic liquid eyeliners to pumpkin-infused face masks. The discount chain has become a hot spot for skincare essentials and makeup products and tools, most of which retail for only $1.25 a piece—a small fraction of what shoppers pay at rival retailers like Ulta and Target. In a series of TikTok videos, makeup pro Alexis Simone ( @itsalexissimone ) reviewed six new Dollar Tree beauty products that are totally worth your buck. See her top picks below.

1. Xtra Care Anti-Wrinkle Cream Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok Xtra Care’s anti-wrinkle cream is Simone’s latest skincare obsession from Dollar Tree. It’s a dupe for Pond’s Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream, which retails for $12 at Target. The hydrating cream is formulated with collagen and alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while also promoting skin elasticity.

2. L.A. Colors Liquid Eyeshadows Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok L.A. Colors just dropped six “gorgeous” new liquid eyeshadow shades : Copper Penny, Vivid Purple, Bronzer Babe, Flash of Teel, Frosted Pink, and Champagne Bubble. In her makeup review, Simone said Copper Penny and Bronzer Babe are excellent fall colors, while Vivid Purple is a great “muted” option. You also don’t need to use a lot of product to get the full effect. “A little goes a long way,” she added. “I like how there’s three neutral shades and then three colorful ones,” she said. “I feel like they’re almost more reflective than other L.A. Colors liquid eyeshadows that I’ve tried in the past.”

3. L.A. Colors Liquid Eyeliners Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok The brand also launched five new shades of liquid eyeliner, including Champagne Gold, Iridescent Silver, Twilight Blue, and Forest Green. These are marketed as metallic, meaning they have a shimmery effect to them. But if you’re in the market for a standard black liquid eyeliner, L.A. Colors also released a Matte Black shade. “I’m impressed…these are phenomenal,” Simone said in her review, noting that the pigment dries fast and doesn’t easily smudge. “OK, L.A. Colors, you did not need to slay this hard!”

4. GlobalBeautyCare Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok This season, everyone is leaning into pumpkin-infused skincare—including Dollar Tree. The retailer’s new enzyme face mask is made with pumpkin and AHAs, which can aid hydration, boost collagen, and reduce acne scarring . “It’s giving fall skincare,” said Simone. Its ingredient list is also very similar to the Pumpkin Overnight Face Mask sold at Trader Joe’s, she added.

5. Hydro Beauty Micellar Water Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok According to Cleveland Clinic, micellar water is a good option for those with sensitive skin for removing dirt, oil, and makeup. It also doesn’t usually contain fragrances, harsh chemicals, or alcohol, unlike some facial cleaners. This mini bottle from Dollar Tree only costs $1.25. “You only get one fluid ounce, like it’s not that much—but this could be good for travel,” noted Simone.