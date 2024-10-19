Dollar Tree Has 6 New Beauty Items for $1.25—Here's What a Makeup Expert Really Thinks About Them

Trust and believe that Dollar Tree is a one-stop shop for all things beauty. Whether you’re looking to experiment with different eyeliner colors or need to replenish your makeup brushes, the discount retailer has you covered. Fall makeup trends are taking over social media, and Dollar Tree beauty brands have stepped up their game in response—and impressively so, according to makeup expert Alexis Simone ( @itsalexissimone ), who compares these products to elf and Charlotte Tilbury on TikTok. Find her Dollar Tree beauty reviews below, plus which new items are on her must-buy list.

1 | Beauty Intuition Bold & Bright Lipsticks Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok Beauty Intuition just dropped two new lipstick shades: Sweet Berry and Creamy Coco. The pair make “really cut shades for fall,” remarked Simone, adding that “you get a lot of product” for such a low price point. While testing the products on TikTok, Simone described Sweet Berry as a “sangria red wine color” and the Creamy Coco shade as a “warm-toned brown.” Both lipsticks have a matte finish; however, they aren’t dehydrating. As for whether or not the lipsticks are worth buying, Simone did note that the applicator makes it “difficult” to reach the corners, so a lip liner might be helpful. Also, the brand name and corresponding shade aren’t listed on the physical products, which could be an issue when it’s time to buy a new one.

2 | L.A. Colors 7-Piece Eyebrow Collection Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok ICYMI, L.A. Colors launched a new eyebrow collection at Dollar Tree that includes a dual-sided brow brush, brow powder, brow soap, brow wax, and three skinny brow pencils. The mini powder set comes with three shades, while the pencils are available in light brown, medium brown, and dark brown. Right off the bat, Simone was very impressed with the collection’s presentation. “Can I just say, let’s give a round of applause for packaging,” she said in a TikTok video. She praised L.A. Colors for labeling each product with the brand name, product name, and, in the case of the powder and pencils, the shade names, too. “This is what I like to see L.A. Colors!” she raved. While she did struggle using the spooly brush with the brow soap, Simone awarded the collection two thumbs up. “The eyebrows slay, and you can’t tell me otherwise. I would say this is the best brow stuff I’ve ever tried from Dollar Tree,” she concluded. “I feel like a lot of brow stuff at Dollar Tree is a crayon, but this is good. My eyebrows look fantastic.”

3 | B.Pure Glow-Up Highlighter Wands Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok The new Glow-Up Highlighter wands from B.Pure are similar to the ones designed by elf and Charlotte Tilbury, according to Simone. “ It’s a clean girl makeup slay ,” she wrote in the caption. The highlighters come in shades Bronze and Sparkly Rose, both of which are infused with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid for hydration. “It’s not breaking up my foundation at all…it’s just blending in with everything,” Simone commented during a test video. “Final verdict, these are a yes from me!” RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

4 | B.Pure Glow-Up Blush Wands Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok Similar to the brand’s highlighters, the Glow-Up Blush wands from B.Pure are made with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. The shade Rose Gold is the more pigmented of the two, while the shade Ballerina resembles a “baby pink blush,” per Simone. “This is for the girlies who want it to look like they barely have blush on,” she said of the Ballerina wand. That said, Simone isn’t confident that the shade “is going to work for every skin tone just because of how light it is.” “I’m glad we have a deeper option” with the Rose Gold, she added. But either way, “I’m sold on the blushes!”

5 | B.Pure Glow-Up Contour Wands Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok “Dollar Tree said move over, Charlotte Tilbury. Get to stepping, elf,” Simone began, before introducing B.Pure’s new Glow-Up Contour sticks , which come in the shades “fair medium” and “medium dark.” Based on the product’s colored formula (and name), the medium dark shade looks like it would be a deeper brown tone—however, that wasn’t exactly the case for Simone. “I’m not seeing a big difference on the face,” she told followers after applying one shade on each cheek. “Somehow this one [fair medium] is looking more pigmented. I’m confused.” Despite both shades looking virtually the same once applied, she did like the contour wand overall. However, results could vary based on skin tone.

6 | Le Mercerie Lip Gloss Collection Copyright @itsalexissimone / TikTok Le Mercerie came out with eight new lip gloss shades in a range of pinks, from neon pink to nude pink. All the products promise full coverage and a rich, non-sticky formula. This rang true based on Simone’s comprehensive lipstick test tutorial on TikTok; however, she took major umbrage at the lipsticks’ poor packaging. “There’s no shade name,” she noted after closely inspecting the lipstick. “So if I fall in love with this, and I finish it, how do I know what shade it is to get it again?” With no shade name, Simone had to go off their product number (716, 717, 718, and so on) instead. That aside, she said the lipsticks are worth the hype, noting you only need to apply one or two coats to get the job done.



