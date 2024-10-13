Actually, Everybody Wants This: 10 Ways to Get Kristen Bell's Outfits From the New Hit Show

In Nobody Wants This , there are two main characters: the building relationship between Joanne and Hot Rabbi Noah and Joanne’s wardrobe. (Honorable mention to the show’s amazing soundtrack.) The Netflix rom-com, which is inspired by series creator Erin Foster’s real-life love story, is essentially a 10-part mood board of stylish, fun outfits worn by Kristen Bell’s character. From black leather pants and faux fur jackets to fire engine red sweater sets and gold layering necklaces, Joanne’s fashion aesthetic is everything of the sort. We found similar styles to help you recreate some of her most memorable lewks.

1. Ribbed-Knit Sweater and Skirt Set Netflix / Amazon If you’ve been trying to recreate the fiery red sweater set that Joanne wears when she crashes Noah’s sermon, look no further. This lookalike version from Amazon features a pull-on ribbed-knit skirt and matching cropped long-sleeve top. “The fabric is thick enough to be very flattering, and also soft and very stretchy,” raved one five-star reviewer. Amazon $49.99 Buy Now

2. Chain Necklace with Initial Charm Netflix / Amazon Joanne’s gold chain necklace with her first initial became its own character on the show. You can spot it in almost every scene, and now everyone on the internet wants one just like it. This initial necklace sold at Neiman Marcus is essentially a replica, soooo, you’re welcome! Ben-Amun $155 Buy Now

3. Long-Sleeved Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit Netflix / Amazon Joanne’s dinner party outfit will go down in cinematic fashion history. You might not have a floor-length faux fur coat on hand (or maybe you do!), but this off-the-shoulder bodysuit with sheer long sleeves is identical to the top Joanne wears. Match it with straight-leg black jeans and a gold-buckled belt. Amazon $28.79 Buy Now

4. Collarless Denim Jacket Netflix / Amazon You’ll remember this collarless denim jacket from the basketball scene, during which Joanne tries to win over Esther (Noah’s sister-in-law) and her clique. She pairs it with a white tee, relaxed leather pants (shop below!), and Adidas sneakers. Amazon $42.98 Buy Now

5. Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants Netflix / Amazon Available in sizes XS to XXL, these faux leather pants have a straight-leg fit and roomy pockets. “I love the fact these are comfortable, lined and don't make a swishing noise when you walk!” wrote one five-star reviewer . Amazon $39.99 Buy Now

6. Oversized Cropped Striped Polo Shirt Netflix / Amazon This polo shirt has the same vibes as the one Joanne wears when Noah unexpectedly meets her parents—also known as the “ick” or sunflower episode, IYKYK. If red isn't your shade, it comes in three other color patterns. Amazon $15.99 Buy Now

7. Leather Shoulder Bag Netflix / Banana Republic You can never go wrong with a little black bag, as evident by Joanne’s fashion choices in the show. This one is big enough to fit all your essentials, including wallet, keys, lipstick, scrunchie, and hand sanitizer. Banana Republic $175 $105 Buy Now

8. Herringbone Chain Necklace Netflix / Banter Joanne’s collection of layering necklaces has inspired jewelry mood boards everywhere. With an 18-inch chain, this gold herringbone chain necklace is the perfect length to layer with both shorter and longer chains. Banter $170 Buy Now

9. Tie-Front Chunky Knit Sweater Netflix / Amazon A cozy alternative to the fitted keyhole sweater Joanne dons at Noah’s first basketball game, this sweater ties in the front and has a round neck and balloon sleeves. Amazon $37.99 Buy Now