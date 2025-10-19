The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you hoping to add a little life to your living room? Head to Dollar Tree, where there are so many items for your main living space, all under $5. From gorgeous storage baskets and luxe lanterns to new candles infusing light and scent into your room, I found many amazing products. Here are the 7 best new Dollar Tree living room finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Woven Small Baskets in Various Sizes and Colors/slidetitle] Dollar Tree has so many amazing woven baskets right now. All the professional organizers I know are big on matching beautiful baskets to keep all your trinkets in the right places. These Woven Straw Baskets are pretty enough to display on shelves or in storage bins. This size is $3, but there are others for more or less. “Awesome price,” writes a shopper. “Cheap, and nice is very cute and affordable great for basket gifts.” The biggest complaint? They can be hard to find in stores. RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Gifts Under $5 Hitting Shelves This Week. [slidetitle num="2"]So Many Great Lanterns

For whatever reason, Dollar Tree knows how to do candle lanterns right. The new arrivals section has tons of options, starting with the beautiful but basic brass option and more intricate styles, like a black one with bow decor. There are also multiple sizes, with the largest retailing for just $5.

3 This Beautiful Beveled Mirror

Only Dollar Tree can sell this gorgeous Rectangular Beveled Mirror, 8×10 in, for just $1.25. They are “very pretty,’ according to shoppers. “I bought 6 of these from my local store. They have a plastic frame but are lovely. I mounted them on a board, together in 2 rows. They look very classy and help my space seem larger. I really like how they look,” writes one.

4 Sophisticated Succulent Planters

Shoppers also love these Ceramic Succulent Plant Pots, 3.5 in. Their only complaint about the $1.25 pots? They are difficult to find in stores. “I LOVE THESE!! They are so high-end and great quality! If you see these, grab them all!” writes one.

5 A New Candle Scent

Bring me all the Dollar Tree candles! The store just got this new Luminessence Scent Jar Candle with Lid Soothing, just $1.25. “Best deal,” writes a happy shopper. “I buy these for my care packages and I swear they smell and look just like high end candles!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds in Their “Sneak Peek”.

6 Floating Shelves for All Your Decor

I’m not sure how Dollar Tree also manages to sell floating shelves for $1.25, but here they are. These Black Floating Shelves hold up to five pounds if properly installed. “These shelves are perfect for the price. They hold up to 4 pounds comfortably and were relatively easy to install without a drill. I definitely recommend these shelves to someone looking for a cheaper home decor alternative to display some knick knacks or trinkets. The shelves come with a wooden shelf, two screws, and two plastic wall anchors. I use them to display my built lego sets. I love how easy they were to install onto the wall, and how chic they look afterwards,” writes a shopper.

7 And, These Floating Shelves

The final “I can’t believe this is just $1.25 item I found is this large decorative hanging wall shelves with Rope, 13.375×5.2-in. “The Shelves were good quality. I’m sanding them, staining them, and using Jute cord about four times larger than what was supplied,” writes a shopper.