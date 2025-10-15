7 Best New Dollar Tree Christmas Decor Finds in Their “Sneak Peek”

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s all happening: Dollar Tree holiday 2025 items are arriving. From fake Christmas trees and figurines to door hangers and colorful nutcrackers, there is no lack of cheer at your local store. Dollar Tree just dropped a new online sneak peek of everything on the website, trickling into stores in the next few weeks. Here are the 7 best Dollar Tree Christmas decor items in their new sneak peek.

1 A White and Green Little Fake Tree

Dollar Tree has these adorable Table-Top Mini Artificial Christmas Tree in a white flocked version and a green, just $1.50 each. They are small but pack a big festive punch in small spaces. Decorate with your favorite ornaments or keep them bare.

2 Colorful Nutcrackers

I love these classic little nutcrackers, just $1.50 each. Each features a different cute and quirky design in various colors, and the cartoon-themed nutcracker is even strong enough to crack open the skull of the hardest nut.

3 Adorable Holiday Soap Dispensers

Keep your hands clean and sanitized in festive spirit with the Stoneware Soap Dispenser. The dispenser is adorable in Snowflake, Snowman, Christmas Tree, and Red Truck shapes. The clever design makes the liquid of your choice spill-proof, guaranteeing an easy wash.

4 Vintage-Looking Doorknob Hangers

These Christmas Vintage Door Hangers look vintage and way more expensive than $1.50. There are a few different designs, including a snowflake, a star, and a Christmas tree. “The farmhouse-style design brings cozy country appeal to front doors, interior doors, or anywhere you want to add seasonal décor with authentic vintage flair,” writes Dollar Tree.

5 These Beautiful Ceramic LED Christmas Trees

This Christmas House Ceramic LED Christmas Tree is an adorable decor piece that shoppers love. “So cute. Memories of childhood when aunts took ceramic classes,” commented a shopper. “I thought these were very cute and would make great little gifts. I stopped at several stores including some out of state while on a trip. I was able to find what I needed,” adds another.

6 Christmas Ladder Wall Decoration

Shoppers are also obsessed with this Christmas Ladder Wall Decoration, which comes in a Santa, snowman, and garland design. “My mom bought the Santa one a couple days ago and It looks so cute he fits right in with our little theme,” writes a shopper. Get each one for $7.

7 Holiday Stackable Decor

This Christmas House Stackable Decor collection features 24-inch figurines with so much spirit. Choose from trees, snowmen, and presents.