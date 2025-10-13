11 Best New Dillard’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

October may have just arrived, but it’s never too early to shop for Christmas decorations. Whether you’re in the process of upgrading your holiday servingware or struggling to Christmas-fy your space on a budget, we scoured through Dillard’s inventory to find the best deals on Christmas decor—and there’s something for everyone. The winter holidays will be here before you know it, so snag your favorite items now before they sell out.

1 Pre-Lit 3-Foot Tree in Chinoiserie Pot

When it comes to holiday decor, for me, personally, the more Christmas trees the merrier! This 3-foot tabletop Christmas tree ($150) contains 146 mini LED lights and it’s potted in a beautiful chinoiserie base.

2 Pink Santa Cookie Jar

If you’re fatigued from the traditional red and green Christmas print, opt for this Pink Santa Cookie Jar ($69) instead. It’s made from premium stoneware with hand-painted details.

3 Matching Tartan Plaid Runner and Napkins

This Tartan Plaid Runner ($54) and matching Napkin Set ($48 for four) will instantly elevate your tablescape and woo your dinner guests. The fabrics are made from soft cotton—a.k.a you can throw them all in the wash at the end of the night!

4 Holly Tidbit Bowl Set

There’s no such thing as owning too many holiday-themed serving dishes, which is why I’m picking up the Holly Tidbit Bowl Set for just $25.

5 Gingerbread House Coir Doormat

A $25 price tag is a steal for this unique Gingerbread House Coir Doormat. With proper care and storage, you can reuse it again next season, too.

6 Christmas City Embroidered Bolster Pillow

Decorating for the holidays can feel like an overwhelming commitment, but it doesn’t have to. For instance, swapping out your everyday throw pillows for something a little more festive, like this Christmas City Embroidered Bolster Pillow ($59), is an easy way to liven up the space.

7 Pre-Lit Pegoda Wreath

This Pre-Lit Pegoda Wreath ($169) is made from pine and cedar branches and features 50 LED lights, a decorative fabric bow, pinecone accents, and a glass hurricane candle vase. Go the traditional route and make it a front door display, or fix it to an entryway mirror.

8 Feelin’ Festive Needlepoint Pillow

ICYMI, needlepoint pillows are in again—and I’m grabbing Dillard’s Feelin’ Festive Needlepoint Pillow ($59) before it sells out. I think it would look cute styled on the couch with other Christmassy throw pillows and blankets, or as a reading chair focal point.

9 Mr Bingle Cookie Jar

As someone whose Christmas decor aesthetic is very traditional and nostalgic, this Mr Bingle Cookie Jar ($55) is screaming my name. Pro tip: Because of its hand-painted details, this stone jar requires gentle hand washing.

10 Red Tree Accent Plates

You can’t pass up on these Red Tree Accent Plates, which can be used as both dishware and wall art. The scalloped stoneware comes in a set of two for only $28.

11 10-Piece Christmas Tree Punch Bowl Set

You’ve got the matching table runner and napkins, now tie your setup together with this festive 10-Piece Christmas Tree Punch Bowl Set ($188). Use it to serve your favorite fall drinks, including mulled wine and hot cocoa.