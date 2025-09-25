7 Best New Dillard’s Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In most parts of the country, fall foliage is just beginning to break out its autumnal rainbow of red, oranges, and yellows—which means you still have plenty of time to get your house ready for leaf-peeping season. This year, Dillard’s has an impressive selection of fall decor items, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time playing interior designer.

1 MacKenzie-Childs Pumpkins

One of the great things about Dillard’s is that it carries the MacKenzie-Childs brand in all its whimsical-meets-traditional glory. For the fall, we’re crushing on the brand’s Pumpkin Cluster, comprised of 10 striped and checked resin gourds in all the season’s loveliest colors.

If committing to the full $200 set is too much, MacKenzie-Childs also has single, black-and-white pumpkins in stripes or checks and in three sizes.

2 Plaid Fringed Woven Throw

Sometimes, fall decor can be a bit too in-your-face. Does anyone really want a bright orange pillow or skeleton-patterned comforter? That’s why we love this Plaid Fringed Woven Throw from the brand Southern Living. The colors are warm and cozy, but you could easily keep this on your couch year-round. The $59 throw is also machine washable.

3 Pumpkin Vine Embroidered Pillow

But, if you do want something more fall-specific, this $49 Pumpkin Vine Embroidered Pillow is subtle enough to blend in with your regular decor.

4 Set of 2 Wetlands Collection Dog Accent Plates

Dogs aren’t synonymous with the season like ghosts and ghoblins are, but these earthenware Wetlands Collection Dog Accent Plates remind us of crisp air and crunchy leaves.

Since you’ll need more than just two plates, what we recommend is doing a mix-and-match set with the complementary Herring and Duck patterns.

5 Spode Woodland Servingware

English pottery brand Spode is famous for its bone china in delicate, traditional patterns, one of which is the fall-esque Woodlands theme. At Dillard’s, you can buy beautiful Spode servingware pieces that feature the famous woodland motif, along with seasonal ducks, pheasants, hunting dogs, turkeys, and more.

Or, stay more classic with serving platters, water pitchers, and more in the plain Woodlands pattern.

6 Pie Plate & Server Set

You certainly don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to start baking pies, and this Pie Plate & Server Set is the cutest way to present your baked masterpieces. The $44 set comes with a ceramic pie plate and stamped silverplate server, both of which are hand-wash-only.

7 Hobnail Stoneware Pumpkins

Hobnail planters and other decor took off in popularity a couple of years ago, but since the trend is timeless, it hasn’t gone anywhere. For fall, Dillard’s Southern Living brand has these Hobnail Stoneware Pumpkins, which are available in small and medium (strangely, both sizes are $25, but we’re not asking questions!).

Because of their white glazed finish, they’ll look great in any home, regardless of your color palette or design aesthetic.