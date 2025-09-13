7 Best New HomeGoods Fall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Fall is upon us. I recently pulled out my fall decor from the basement and realized that my previous season’s decorations weren’t going to cut it this year. It was time for a new HomeGoods haul. Luckily, my local store in Dresher, PA, did not disappoint. There were so many items, from general fall decor to Halloween and Thanksgiving-specific items to spruce up my home. Here are the 7 best HomeGoods fall decor finds hitting shelves now.

1 A High-Class Metallic Pumpkin Decoration

I am all about non-cheesy Halloween decorations, and this metallic pumpkin pail fits the bill. You can use it for anything, really. But I am thinking I will just use it as decor. It also comes with a lid that is not pictured.

2 This Adorable Snoopy Thanksgiving Ceramic Storage Piece

If your family watches A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the Peanuts item needs to be a fixture in your kitchen. The Snoopy dressed in turkey attire is $29.99 and is perfect for storing random kitchen stuff.

3 So Many Random Little Things

I kid you not: The store has SO MANY amazing little knick-knacks. Some are Halloween-themed, others Thanksgiving, and there are lots of general fall decorations. If you are looking for random items to fill shelves, place on tables, and generally get your house in the autumn spirit don’t skip a trip to HomeGoods. Pro tip: Lots of these items are in the checkout section of the store.

4 This Wicker Skull

Again, this item falls under the “non-cheesy” Halloween decoration category. I just found this wicker skull, $19.99, to be so unexpected and sophisticated. It will look great in any type of aesthetic situation, even coastal and Grandmillennial, which can both be tricky with seasonal decor.

5 This Gorgeous Fall Wreath

I have great summer and winter wreaths, but not a fall-themed one. It’s hard to find wreaths that aren’t expensive but don’t look cheap. I love these impressive faux options. They look like something out of the Pottery Barn catalogue and feel super high-quality in person.

6 A Preppy Halloween Storage Basket

HomeGoods is a great resource for all storage items, including baskets. I bought this pumpkin for my daughter’s room, as she is super messy and can always use creative storage options. She loves that it is pink and preppy but also super festive and spooky.

7 A Ghost Throw Pillow

HomeGoods is the best place for throw pillows. Even interior designers shop at the discount store for these types of textiles. I always feel like a no-brainer way to transform your living room seasonally is by picking up some great pillows and blankets. I found these gorgeous, furry, Halloween-themed pillows that are cozy enough to snuggle up to. Kids love them, too.