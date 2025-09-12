7 Best HomeGoods Finds That Are “Luxury for Less” This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

HomeGoods is my go-to spot for all things home-related. The discount store has everything from organizing and storage tools to bedding, furniture, kitchen must-haves, and seasonal decor. And, you can often find super luxurious items for a lot less than other stores. During my weekly trip, I found so many items that looked so much more expensive than they actually were, ranging from the coziest bedding to Stanleys. Here are 7 items I found at HomeGoods that are pure luxury for less.

1 A Natural Fiber Table Runner That Looks and Feels Designer

Some table linens at HomeGoods and other discount stores look cheap, especially the seasonal ones. I found this gorgeous, textured Brooks Brothers runner and fell in love with it. The neutral plaid runner has a very natural fiber look and feel that will complement your table through Thanksgiving. And, it is just $19.99.

2 So Many Beautiful Dutch Ovens in All Shapes and Sizes

My local HomeGoods store just restocked the Dutch oven shelf, and there are so many gorgeous ones to choose from. While they often have Le Creuset, I saw mostly Lodge and Staub during this store run in so many gorgeous fall colors.

3 An OXO Pop Container Set for Less

OXO Pop Container sets are every organizer’s dream. HomeGoods sells a set of five large containers that keep your pantry foods, including pasta, coffee beans, and snacks super fresh, for $39.99. It sells other places for $70 so it’s a steal.

4 This Artisan Line From Stanley

Stanley jugs are still all the rage, but have you seen the brand’s Artisan collection? I hadn’t until I happened upon this section of the store, stocked with pitchers, thermal bottles, and jugs of various sizes. These look much more upscale than regular Stanley’s and make a great gift.

5 Warm and Beautiful Flannel Sheets

Fall is such a great time of the year to update your bedding. While I love crisp cotton and linen sheets in the summer, a really nice, soft flannel is essential for cold winter nights. I found this gorgeous set of Laura Ashley flannel sheets in various colors and patterns, including this blue floral print. And, a king set for $49.99 is a great deal.

6 A Beyond Cozy Faux Fur Comforter

I also love adding texture to my bed in the winter, and this ultra cozy blanket is calling my name. From the Branch & Ivy home collection, the faux fur 3-piece set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams, all for $89.99 for full/queen size. I can’t wait to crawl into bed once I put it on.

7 An Expensive Looking Framed Bird

There is a lot of ugly art work at discount home stores, including HomeGoods. All my interior designer friends always warn that you have to be careful when buying pre-framed items. I love this bird print, which is etched on a textile and framed in an antiqued gold finish. I feel like it looks seriously designer and will make a great addition to my gallery wall.