9 Best HomeGoods Finds a Pro Organizer Always Buys

I go to HomeGoods at least once a week, as do all my professional organizer and interior decorator friends. If you know what to buy, the store is a fantastic resource for pros, including Shaniece Jones, Professional Organizer and Founder of Closet Therapy(™). “HomeGoods is my adult version of Toys R’ Us! I am not even kidding, I frequent HomeGoods more times a week than I go to the actual gym,” she tells Best Life. “I once heard that they receive new shipments on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so if anyone is ever looking for me on these days, I am roaming the aisles and displays to see what is new at HomeGoods.” One important thing to note when shopping at HomeGoods? “If you don’t get it when you see it, chances are it may not be there when you come back,” she suggests. As a professional organizer, her are the 9 HomeGoods items she always buys.

1 Jewelry Shadow Boxes and Necklace Organizers

Make sure to get jewelry storage and organization tools at HomeGoods. “You can find the best glass shadow boxes for jewelry and necklace organizers,” she says. “The prices often range between $9.99 – $34.99. Whichever end of the spectrum you are leaning towards, you are guaranteed to find something to store your fine jewelry to your costume jewelry.”

2 Storage Baskets

Storage baskets are another must-buy item. “Do not pass go and do not collect $200. Get to HomeGoods immediately to find some of the best baskets that you can use to store blankets, extra pillows from your bed, and kids’ toys,” she says. “What makes HomeGoods baskets different from other retailers is the plethora of shapes, styles, and sizes. Their basketball game is unmatched. 🙂 They have some of the cutest basket storage for kids or a college dorm room.”

3 And Also Hampers in Fun Shapes

She also loves the store’s super fun collection of hampers. “I have seen ice cream basket hampers that were the same exact ones Pottery Barn was selling for $160 at HomeGoods for $49.99. It’s those kinds of finds that keep me coming back. There have been baskets in the shape of a truck to store kids’ toys and even a lemon that can be used as a hamper. I still have my lined basket hamper from over 7 years ago, it has come with me to Denver and back to Los Angeles on a few moves for work,” she says. Here is one of her favorite finds, a storage basket for your stairs.



4 Desks and Office Furniture

Office organization isn’t limited to baskets. “If you are looking for function and aesthetic, HomeGoods has what you need to enjoy work on a different level that enhances your mood every time you sit at your desk,” she says, starting with the desk itself.

5 And All the Office Organization Tools You Need

There are so many organization items for your desk, including pen holders, to desk top organizers, to planners to help you stay productive and organized, to desk calendars. “It’s a one-stop shop,” she says.

6 Food Storage Containers

Pantry storage organization is the best at HomeGods. “For pantry organization, HomeGoods has everything you can think of to organize your pantry on a budget, without skimping on quality. Some of my favorite products to buy from here are food storage containers to decant your pasta, flour, and other foods that have a longer shelf life,” she says.

7 The Home Edit Wooden Boxes

“I have also spotted a few of The Home Edit wooden boxes for your pantry shelf to store boxes of food or cans. This is important because you are going to pay almost double the price of another retailer,” she reveals.

8 Risers to Organize and Display Dishes

Keep your eye out for users. “They have shelf risers at a fraction of the cost to help organize and display your dishes,” she tells us.

9 Bamboo Kitchen Organizers

Last but certainly not least are the bamboo products like Lazy Susans, utensil organizers, and zip-lock bag organizers. “With just a few additions from HomeGoods, you have a Pinterest-worthy pantry without the expensive price tag,” says Jones.