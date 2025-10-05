The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In the words of Mariah Carey: It’s TIME! HomeGoods has started getting in its holiday collection. As you probably already know, our favorite home decor and furnishing discount store doesn’t have an actual website where you can browse and purchase items. However, it did share a bunch of photos on social media this week, giving shoppers a sneak peek of what to expect on their next shopping trip. Here are the 9 best new HomeGoods Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Lots of Cozy Blankets

Are you dying? I am, over how cute and cozy these blankets look. This one, in particular, is giving me serious Ralph Lauren Polo Bear vibes. I will definitely be on the hunt for it this weekend.

2 Nutcrackers, Of Course

HomeGoods always has a great selection of nutcrackers in every color imaginable. This white one is adorable and sort of resembles Santa Claus.

3 Holiday Glassware

It doesn’t matter if you drink water, tea, wine, or martinis. HomeGoods has holiday-decorated glassware for everyone. I expect there will be tons of Christmas mugs, which also make great gifts.

4 And, Gorgeous Holiday Dishes

If you are one of those people who live to serve holiday dinner on beautiful Christmas dishes, run to HomeGoods. The store always has an excellent selection for much less than other stores.

5 So Much Pink Christmas

For my daughter, everything holiday-related (and it doesn’t matter which one it is) has to be pink. I am getting excited already with this little endcap section of girly-girl decor.

6 Candle Holders and Other Deer Decor

It wouldn’t be the holidays without Rudolph and friends. There is lots of reindeer decor, including statues and these adorable taper candle holders, which will look gorgeous on your fireplace mantle.

7 Other Random Decor

My favorite thing about shopping for holiday decor at HomeGoods is that you never know what you will find, like these giant furry reindeer and tinsel tree sets. Most of the time I walk in the store for something I think I need, I walk out with five items I never knew existed.

8 Throw Pillows Galore

HomeGoods is always my first stop for throw pillows. How adorable are these? A gingerbread house pillow, in the shape of an actual gingerbread house? Yes, please.

9 And Of Course, Holiday Candles

Is it even a trip to HomeGoods if you don’t spend at least 20 minutes sniffing candles? I am already sick of fall candles, so I can’t wait to stock up on everything winter and holiday related.