7 Best New HomeGoods Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From cozy blankets to designer duvets, these new HomeGoods bedding finds are worth grabbing.

September 27, 2025
September 27, 2025
Are you on the market for a bedding refresh? There is something about buying a new set of sheets, a duvet cover, or cozy blankets that does it for me. It’s basically a reinvention of your bedroom, without having to buy new furniture or artwork. HomeGoods is the best place to shop for new bedding, as the discount home store offers many affordable options. During my weekly HomeGoods run, I found many amazing bedding sets and blankets, perfect for the changing season. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods bedding finds hitting shelves this week.

1
So Many Cozy Blankets

blankets HomeGoods
Leah Groth

HomeGoods’ blanket department has no shortage of options, from super cheap to luxury splurges. I found so many cozy ones, including shearling, faux fur, and microfiber, in almost every color imaginable and many patterns. Good luck choosing just one!

2
Laura Ashley Percale Sheet Sets

Laura Ashley HomeGoods
Leah Groth

I buy all of my daughter’s sheets at HomeGoods. They always have an excellent selection of twin beds, especially from Laura Ashley. The uber-feminine brand makes the crispest cotton sheets that feel expensive, and the prints seriously look like something out of the Pottery Barn catalogue.

3
This Plaid Quilt Set

C&C HomeGoods
Leah Groth

HomeGoods has a whole wall of quilt sets, if you prefer a traditional quilt over a down comforter. This plaid C&C California print caught my eye. Again, it looks and feels much more luxury and expensive than it actually is.

4
So Many Flannel Sheets and Duvets

Luxury flannel duvet HomeGoods
Leah Groth

I’m kicking myself for not buying this gorgeous flannel duvet cover for my son’s room. The neutral plaid print is so elegant, and the fabric is really high-quality. HomeGoods has many flannel options if you like a warmer fabric for winter.

5
This Fun and Whimsical Sheet Set From Orla Kelly

Orla Kelly HomeGoods
Leah Groth

Orla Kiely bedding is so wonderfully whimsical. This set of sheets totally grabbed my attention.

6
Lots of Pendleton Products

Pendleton Flannel HomeGoods
Leah Groth

Pendleton is such a reliable American brand. In recent years, HomeGoods has gotten a ton of inventory from the Oregon-based clothing and home company. I love this plaid flannel sheet set, but there were also many blankets and towels.

7
And, This William Morris Duvet

William Morris Duvet HomeGoods
Leah Groth

Interior designers are obsessed with William Morris and the brand’s iconic patterns and prints. HomeGoods carries several items from the line, including this gorgeous King duvet cover set. It comes with two pillowcases to match, and is a steal at $59.99. There are also sheets if you want to make your bed super matchy-matchy.

