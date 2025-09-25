The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

This week, I embarked on a daunting task: Organizing the kids’ rooms and playroom. My kids are not only super messy but also hoarders in training. My son has never met a Lego he wanted to part with, while my daughter collects skincare like baseball cards. After getting rid of several trash bags full of junk and donating boxes of old stuff to the local Goodwill, I headed to HomeGoods on the hunt for organization essentials so I could get their spaces cleaned up and functional so they could maintain organization. I found so many amazing items. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Clear Plastic Storage Drawers

I love stackable drawers, especially for under-the-sink storage in bathrooms and also for crafts. My local store had a bunch of these Bino The Crate bins for just $14.99 each.

2 Lots of Fabric Bins

Fabric bins are another must-have for your organizational needs. I recommend browsing HomeGoods and finding your style and vibe. Before you go, make sure to measure your spaces to see what sizes you need. A lot of styles are available in multiple specs. I really like this neutral option at my store which has wood handles and feels super sturdy.

3 Great Wicker Baskets, Like This One with an Attached Lid

Wicker baskets are another great option. This one has an attached lid to hide items. It is also stackable, so it can double as decor.

4 A Great Set of Little Matching Baskets

Whether you are trying to declutter a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, or laundry room, you can never have enough little baskets like these. This set of 10 in various sizes will help you sort everything from office supplies to makeup, skincare, and jewelry. HomeGoods sells these types of products super cheap. This one was just $14.99 at my store.

5 More Great Baskets

You guessed it, more baskets! These shallow but rectangular baskets are perfect for mail or documents. Again, I recommend getting matching baskets in various sizes for your personal needs.

6 Corner Shelving

If you are organizing your bathroom (or any other room), take advantage of the corner space. These clever shelving units are perfect for tough spots, and offer multiple shelves for all the various products you need to get off the counter.

7 Seasonal Storage

Don’t sleep on HomeGood’s selection of seasonal storage. The store has many baskets and hampers that double as seasonal decor, like this pink pumpkin basket with a lid. At the end of the season, stuff it with other Halloween decorations and store it in your basement.