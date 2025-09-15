The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

HomeGoods is always my first stop when I am hunting for kitchen items, ranging from dishes and silverware to storage and organization must-haves. The store is filled with almost everything you need to cook and serve food at prices lower than most stores. This week, I visited my local store and found many amazing products. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Hocus Pocus Water Bottle

Halloween is Hocus Pocus season to many people. If you are a fan of the beloved holiday movie or know someone who is, this Sanderson Sisters water bottle, just $8.99 is a must-buy. It even comes with a black cat straw decoration.

RELATED: 7 Best HomeGoods Finds That Are “Luxury for Less” This Week.

2 Clean, White Dishes

I always gravitate toward white dishes. They are super versatile and look so clean. I also feel like you can buy cheap white dishes and they look a lot more expensive than cheap patterned dishes. This collection of Melo Essentials bowls and plates caught my eye. And, you can’t beat the prices.

3 This Adorable Rae Dunn Butter Dish

A lot of people I know are obsessed with Rae Dunn. If you fall into that category, head to your local HomeGoods store. Mine just got a huge shipment of the farmhouse-happy items, including this adorable butter dish for $9.99.

4 An Elegant Flatware Set

I used to pay retail for flatware, but then I discovered that HomeGoods sells gorgeous silverware sets for shockingly affordable prices. I found this stunning gold and silver set for just $34.99 on my recent trip, and can confirm that the box was heavy, translating to high-quality silverware. My advice? When you find a set you like, pick up a few boxes or you might never be able to find them again.

5 OXO Pop Container Set

I am always here for OXO Good Grips products, including the brand’s famous Pop Containers. I use these to store all my pantry items, including cereal, pasta, and grains. HomeGoods has the best prices on them I have seen anywhere.

6 Lots of Dutch Ovens

Soup, stew, and chili season is here. If you don’t already have a Dutch oven, there is no better time to buy one, and no better place to do so than HomeGoods. My store has a great selection for every budget, ranging from cheap to designer.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Items I Found In Stores This Week.

7 This Amazing Cupcake Organizer

Transporting and storing cupcakes is a nightmare. How many times have you put them in a box, only to have them shift around, fall over, and melt into each other? This plastic box is designed to keep cupcakes in perfect form while also being totally adorable. Get it for just $14.99.