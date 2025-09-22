 Skip to content
7 Best New Gifts for Less From T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, and More

Shoppers can score luxury gifts for less at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and more.

Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 22, 2025
Avatar for Leah Barrett
By
September 22, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I know it’s only September, but I am already in holiday shopping mode. I like to get mine done on the earlier side, as the season always seems to sneak up on me, and once it does, life suddenly seems way too busy with holiday parties, school concerts, and travel. If you want to start checking some names off your shopping list, we are here to help. Here are the 7 best new gifts for less from T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, and more.

1
Costco: Electronics, Like the Sonos Move 2

Sonos Move 2
Costco

I am obsessed with Sonos. My whole house is decked out in speakers, including the Move. I just got the new Sonos Move 2, and it is one of my top gift recommendations if you want to splurge on someone. The speaker, $449.99 at Costco and $499 at other stores, sounds better than most surround systems, and it is totally portable, meaning you can carry it from room to room.

2
T.J. Maxx: Coffee Table Books

AD book
T.J. Maxx

I love giving coffee table books as gifts, and T.J. Maxx is my secret spot for buying them for less. This ABRAMS Architectural Digest At 100 Book, $64.99, is a great option for anyone into architecture or interior design. The same book is $90 at other stores.

3
Marshalls: Designer Ties

Gucci Tie
Marshalls

If you are shopping for a man who has everything, I always gravitate toward a designer tie. Marshalls has a great selection, ranging from budget-friendly options to serious designer ties for less, like this blue Gucci logo tie for $179.99.

4
HomeGoods: Candles

Halloween candles HomeGoods
Leah Groth

HomeGoods is my first stop whenever I want to buy candles for someone. My local store has thousands of candles in stock in various shapes, sizes, scents, brands, you name it. These are great housewarming gifts, especially for holiday party hosts.

5
Marshalls: Designer Sneakers

Golden Goose
Marshalls

Another splurge for less at Marshalls? Designer sneakers. All the fashion people I know are buying Golden Goose for hundreds less at the discount store, like the pair of men’s Golden Goose Super Star Sneakers, $499.99 compared to over $630 at other stores.

6
T.J. Maxx: Beautiful Shoes for Less

Beek
T.J. Maxx

As a fashion and beauty editor, I refuse to wear cheap-looking shoes. Beek is one of my go-to under-the-radar sustainable footwear brands. I was caught off guard when I found a few styles at T.J. Maxx for so much less, including these BEEK Leather Gallito Shearling Slide Sandals for just $69.99 compared to a cool $300 elsewhere.

7
Marshalls: Beauty and Body Gift Sets

crabtree and evelyn
Marshalls

Marshalls is also a great spot for beauty and body gift sets. Whether you want to spend under $20 or splruge on designer fragrances in the hundreds, there are many ways to save and score a one-and-done gift. I love this Crabtree & Evelyn 4pk Heart Shaped Soap Set for $8.99, which makes the perfect teacher gift.

Leah Barrett
Leah Barrett, aka Leah Groth, is a seasoned writer, editor, and content creator with a deep background in pop culture, copy editing, and magazines. Read more
