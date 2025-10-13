7 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Decor Finds Appearing Mid-Month
Festive trees, glowing lanterns, and cozy decor are already hitting Hobby Lobby shelves.
If there is one holiday Hobby Lobby is here for, it is Christmas. Over the holiday season, the arts and crafts store celebrates in a major way, filling nearly half the store with Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, blankets, throw pillows, gifts, and almost everything else imaginable. It’s only mid-October, but the store started stocking up its aisles last month and is getting new arrivals daily. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas decor finds appearing mid-month.
1
Pine and Berry LED Lanterns
The viral Red Pine & Berry LED Lanterns are back at Hobby Lobby! Get it on sale for $17.49, marked down from $34.99. “Absolutely lovely! The glow is bright warm white led light. I am very happy I purchased them,” says one shopper. “I saw this on Facebook and looked for it at the store. I love lanterns and this one has three glowing candles. Got the red one,” adds another. “Love this lantern, I had one from last year and decided I needed another. So pretty with the three candles inside,” a third says.
2
A Grinch-Style Furry Tree Decoration
I love this Grinch-style Green Furry Tree, part of Hobby Lobby’s half-off holiday, for $9.49. It is shaped like a little Christmas tree covered in long, green faux fur, with a circular MDF base and a small, thin wooden dowel acting as the tree trunk.
3
A Lifelike Entryway Tree in a Metal Pot
Looking for a smaller tree for your entryway? This Barb’s Tree Farm Cedar Tree In Metal Pot, comes in two sizes, $12.49 for the 27-inch. “I love these little cedar trees! I got one in each size and popped them into different pots to elevate the look. I will definitely be purchasing more next year.;) I recommend picking them out in store,” writes a shopper.
4
A Plaid Fringe Throw Rug
This Plaid Fringe Rug will brighten your kitchen, entryway, or bathroom. The farmhouse-style rustic rug is just $5.49, part of Hobby Lobby’s half-off Christmas deal.
5
A Throw Pillow
Hobby Lobby is an excellent resource for throw pillows. This Red & White Plaid Believe Pillow is so festive and cheery, and it is just $11.49 on sale. Not your style? There are many other holiday throw pillows to choose from.
6
A Grinch-Mas Whimsical Tree
This beautiful Grinchmas tree will add instant spirit to your space. The Whimsical Pre-Lit Christmas Tree has a few size options, with the 7.5-foot at $159.99. “The tree is even more beautiful in person. It’s fun, vibrant and tall. There are a few light bald spots but honestly, I like it. Gives the tree more character. I guess you could always add more lights if you wanted,” writes a shopper.
7
And, Lots of Christmas Candles
Bring me all the Christmas candles. This Green Wreath Tin Candle in Frosted Mistletoe and Mint, $4.49, fills your room with the woodsy scent of a wreath. “This candle smells amazing,” writes a shopper.