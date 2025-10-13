The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If there is one holiday Hobby Lobby is here for, it is Christmas. Over the holiday season, the arts and crafts store celebrates in a major way, filling nearly half the store with Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, blankets, throw pillows, gifts, and almost everything else imaginable. It’s only mid-October, but the store started stocking up its aisles last month and is getting new arrivals daily. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas decor finds appearing mid-month.

1 Pine and Berry LED Lanterns

The viral Red Pine & Berry LED Lanterns are back at Hobby Lobby! Get it on sale for $17.49, marked down from $34.99. “Absolutely lovely! The glow is bright warm white led light. I am very happy I purchased them,” says one shopper. “I saw this on Facebook and looked for it at the store. I love lanterns and this one has three glowing candles. Got the red one,” adds another. “Love this lantern, I had one from last year and decided I needed another. So pretty with the three candles inside,” a third says.

2 A Grinch-Style Furry Tree Decoration

I love this Grinch-style Green Furry Tree, part of Hobby Lobby’s half-off holiday, for $9.49. It is shaped like a little Christmas tree covered in long, green faux fur, with a circular MDF base and a small, thin wooden dowel acting as the tree trunk.

3 A Lifelike Entryway Tree in a Metal Pot

Looking for a smaller tree for your entryway? This Barb’s Tree Farm Cedar Tree In Metal Pot, comes in two sizes, $12.49 for the 27-inch. “I love these little cedar trees! I got one in each size and popped them into different pots to elevate the look. I will definitely be purchasing more next year.;) I recommend picking them out in store,” writes a shopper.

4 A Plaid Fringe Throw Rug

This Plaid Fringe Rug will brighten your kitchen, entryway, or bathroom. The farmhouse-style rustic rug is just $5.49, part of Hobby Lobby’s half-off Christmas deal.

5 A Throw Pillow

Hobby Lobby is an excellent resource for throw pillows. This Red & White Plaid Believe Pillow is so festive and cheery, and it is just $11.49 on sale. Not your style? There are many other holiday throw pillows to choose from.

6 A Grinch-Mas Whimsical Tree

This beautiful Grinchmas tree will add instant spirit to your space. The Whimsical Pre-Lit Christmas Tree has a few size options, with the 7.5-foot at $159.99. “The tree is even more beautiful in person. It’s fun, vibrant and tall. There are a few light bald spots but honestly, I like it. Gives the tree more character. I guess you could always add more lights if you wanted,” writes a shopper.

7 And, Lots of Christmas Candles

Bring me all the Christmas candles. This Green Wreath Tin Candle in Frosted Mistletoe and Mint, $4.49, fills your room with the woodsy scent of a wreath. “This candle smells amazing,” writes a shopper.