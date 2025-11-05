From candles to Christmas trees, Aldi shoppers are grabbing these holiday decor finds fast.

We are in full-gear holiday decorating mode at my house. Over the weekend, my daughter insisted on dragging all the ornaments, lights, garlands, and trees up from the basement before taking down the Halloween decorations. We have noticed that we need some new things to add some cheer to our home. My first stop? Aldi. The grocery store with a cult following has been dropping so many fantastic holiday items over the past few weeks and isn’t stopping soon. What should you pick up before it sells out? Here are the 11 best Aldi holiday decor finds shoppers are buying now.

1 So Many Hand Towels

Regular Aldi shoppers always praise the festive and affordable holiday hand towels at Aldi. The store is dropping a huge Disney product line, including this $8.99 2-pack of Disney Holiday Hand Towels. Choose from a few pattern options, including Noel Wreaths, Oh Joy Noel, Team Nice and Naughty, and Winnie the Pooh Snowflakes.

2 Holiday Rugs

These holiday rugs, well, comfort mats, are padded and perfect for high-traffic areas, like the kitchen or entryway. Aldi just dropped a bunch of different color options, $6.99 each. The KIRKTON HOUSE 18×30 Reversible Holiday Comfort Mat comes in this bow pattern, a poinsettia version, one covered with treats, and another with Christmas trees.

3 So Many Snowglobes

There are so many snowglobes at Aldi right now. For $7.99, choose from nine Merry Moments Snow Globes, including an angel, penguin, nutcracker, and gingerbread house. There are also a few different Disney snowglobes coming out this week.

4 And, Holiday Candles

Aldi goes big in the holiday candle category. There are some regular 3- and 1-wick candles, but I recommend this $8.99 KIRKTON HOUSE Nostalgic Tree Candle. Choose from Muddled Raspberries, Oranges and cherries, Frosted Pine and eucalyptus, and Twisted Peppermint. Each glass candle with a lid costs just $8.99.

5 Jingle Bells

Aldi is also dropping a bunch of jingle bells, each just $7.99. My favorite is this Merry Moments Bronze Bells 5 Piece Small with Velvet Loop. The set looks vintage and luxurious with the red velvet thread.

6 Disney Village Houses

Aldi sells Disney Village decorations for $29.99 each as part of the Disney drop. They come in several options, including the Disney Village Coffee Shop, Mickey TV, Pluto House, and Sweets House. Buy all of them and have your own Disney Village winter wonderland.

7 Little Christmas Trees

Looking for tabletop trees? Merry Moments 2 Foot LED Tabletop Trees come in various color options, each just $9.99. My favorite is this Pink Flocked version, but there is also a white and a gold tinsel.

8 LED String Lights

Aldi also has many little string lights, which cost $2.99 a set. Merry Moments LED String Lights come in color options, like this multi-color with silver wire or white lights with gold wires. I am going to stock up and add these to my garlands.

9 Pretty Deer Statues

A variety of reindeer figurines are dropping this week. For $29.99, you can buy a set of two smaller deer or one single larger deer. The Merry Moments Dramatic Reindeer is available in Gold or black.

10 Holiday Present Shaped Pillows

These throw pillows in various holiday shapes will add a fun touch to your bed, sofa, or chairs. Merry Moments Pillows are $4.99 and come in present, candy, candy cane, and bow shapes.

11 And, This Wreath Pillow

You can never have too many throw pillows. I love this Merry Moments Holiday Shaped Pillow in the shape of a wreath, featuring red accents.